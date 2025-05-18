Scottie Pippen and ex-wife Larsa Pippen reunite to celebrate their son's special day

On Saturday, Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen and his ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, reunited to celebrate their son's special day. The former couple was seen together at the graduation of their second son, Preston Pippen. This marked their first public appearance together since their divorce in 2021, and they were joined by their children to celebrate the occasion.
Both Scottie and Larsa posted images of the graduation link-up on Instagram. Pippen shared a post featuring his kids as he congratulated his son on his collegiate milestone. Captioning the post with a short message for his son, the six-time NBA champion wrote:
"My son @prestonpippen graduated from LMU today with his business degree. You’ve earned every bit of this... today’s just the beginning. Proud dad right here!"
Scottie Pippen's post featured three images. The first picture showed him beaming with pride with Preston, while the other two featured images of him with his children. On the other hand, Larsa Pippen was seen posting a story of their link-up and featured a family photo which included Scottie. The story was captioned with a six-word congratulatory note that read:
"So proud of you my love @prestonpippen."
Scottie Pippen and the "Real Housewives of Miami" star first started dating in the 1990s and tied the knot in 1997. They welcomed four kids together before splitting in 2015 for a brief period. The pair reconciled in 2017, however, Larsa filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences,” in 2018.
Scottie Pippen's son Scotty Pippen Jr. shares thoughts on sharing the NBA record with his dad
NBA legend Scottie Pippen and his son Scotty Pippen Jr. became the first father-son duo since 1982 to record a triple-double, after the latter achieved that figure in November. The Memphis Grizzlies guard enjoyed a great season last term and has steadily become one of the best young players in the league.
During a recent appearance on FanDuel's flagship show, "Run It Back," Pippen Jr. discussed the significance of sharing this achievement with his father:
"Yeah, it's crazy, you know I didn't really realize it until after the game. It is a surreal feeling, my dad being in the building," he said. "I never thought I would even be in the NBA, let alone making history with my dad," he continued.
Although he and his team were swept in the first round by the OKC Thunder, Scotty Pippen Jr. left quite a mark this season. He was one of their brightest talents in the absence of Ja Morant and will be a huge player for them in the coming years.
