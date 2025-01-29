Scottie Pippen, Larsa Pippen and Grizzlies point guard react to Bryce James' former teammate's 'living life' post

Justin Pippen, son of NBA legend and six-time champion Scottie Pippen, has been trying to live up to his last name by carving out a basketball career just like his father. Pippen is currently a freshman for the Michigan Wolverines as he hopes to develop into an NBA-caliber talent similar to his older brother.

Justin Pippen, who was also a former teammate of LeBron James’ son Bryce James, posted an update on Tuesday about his basketball grind on his Instagram account. It showed snaps from his everyday life in Michigan and his training routines.

“Living life😶‍🌫️,” Justin wrote in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The post garnered numerous reactions from his family members, bannered by his father, Scottie Pippen, who offered his recent assessments to his son while encouraging him to be even better as he develops in college.

“I like what I’m seeing ikeep it up. Next level is waiting,” the former Chicago Bulls superstar said.

Scottie Pippen's IG comment (Image via Instagram/@justinpippen)

Aside from Scottie, his former wife and Justin’s mother, Larsa Pippen, also showed her admiration for his son with one emoji. Justin’s brother and Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. also commented on the post with a simple emoji.

“❤️,” Larsa wrote in the post.

Larsa Pippen's IG comment (Image via Instagram/@justinpippen)

Scotty Pippen's comment (Image via Instagram/@justinpippen)

Justin has been patient in his development as a basketball player so far. He has shown up in 17 games with Michigan, averaging 1.8 points, 0.6 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game on 7.1 minutes per game.

The six-foot-two guard was regarded as a versatile combo guard who had the tools to be a three-level scorer when he was still in high school. He was labeled as a four-star guard by ESPN going into college.

The 20-year-old Justin is the third child of Scottie with ex-wife Larsa Pippen.

Justin Pippen explains his reason why he chose Michigan

Michigan is far from his hometown in California, but Justin Pippen still chose the Michigan Wolverine to be his college last year. According to Pippen, it is because of its head coach Dusty May, who replaced Juwan Howard before Justin arrived in the school.

"I was really going to make a decision between my other schools… Then I got a call from Coach Dusty May. I wanted to give him a chance. We set up a Zoom call. I went on a visit, and I felt it was the right place and situation for me,” said Pippen via ESPN.

Pippen said that May constantly pushes him to be a better player every day, which he thinks would help him reach his full potential.

“Coach Dusty May has been straight up with me. He sees me playing both on and off the ball. He even mentioned they are bringing in other guys," he added.

It is not expected for Justin to declare for the NBA draft soon, but he is seen to be a project player under coach May.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback