Scottie Pippen and Larsa Pippen slapped with $250,000,000 lawsuit over stalking and rape accusations by Bulls legend's ex-girlfriend

Scottie Pippen, Larsa Pippen, and the Chicago Bulls organization have been hit with a $250 million lawsuit courtesy of Pippen's ex-girlfriend, Chyvette A. Valentine. In the civil action lawsuit filed in Cook County, Illinois, Valentine claims to have endured sexual assault, harassment, stalking, and other forms of mistreatment over the past 30 years.

According to a report from The Blast, she is seeking a jury trial. The alleged ex-girlfriend names the Chicago Bulls, Scottie Pippen, his ex-wife Larsa Pippen, and his brother Carl T. Pippen as those responsible in the suit. She alleges that Scottie Pippen and his brother sexually assaulted her at the end of their six-year relationship, resulting in the birth of her son, Devonte Pippen, who was later killed in 2011.

The lawsuit further contends that Valentine attempted to file a police report against Scottie Pippen, however, he allegedly used his connections to quote - local, state, and federal employees - to have his squashed. Additionally, she claims that Scottie Pippen used his connections to falsify medical records to make it seem like she was crazy,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite these allegations, Valentine previously sued Pippen in 2019, seeking reimbursement for expenses incurred while traveling to see him play from 1987-1993, as promised by Pippen.

.

Chyvette Valentine pens letter to Chicago Bulls organization alleging 30 years of abuse at the hands of Scottie Pippen

Included in her suit, Chyvette Valentine names the Chicago Bulls organization as one of the parties responsible for her suffering. Of course, it's important to note that the suit is civil in nature, meaning Valentine isn't attempting to put Scottie Pippen or his brother in jail.

Much like in 2019, Valentine is seeking money she believes she is owed for the emotional trauma she has endured. The letter to the Chicago Bulls organization reads, in part:

“Over the past 30 years and counting, I have endured a series of tormenting acts perpetrated by Scottie Pippen, Carl T. Pippen, and Larsa Pippen, with the Chicago Bulls organization failing to address or rectify the situation. These acts include stalking, harassment, and rape, among others.

“Despite my repeated attempts to seek recourse through appropriate channels, the Chicago Bulls organization has negligently allowed these crimes to persist unchecked."

Valentine's letter to the Chicago Bulls indicated that if the franchise doesn't take what she deems to be favorable action within 30 days, she will proceed with the suit. So far, the Bulls organization and Pippen have yet to respond to the allegations.

The Hall of Famer, of course, is in the process of the 'No Bull Tour' alongside Luc Longley and Horace Grant. Stay tuned for updates on this situation as they become available.