  • Scottie Pippen's daughter Sophia Pippen beams with pride over brother Preston's massive career milestone

Scottie Pippen's daughter Sophia Pippen beams with pride over brother Preston's massive career milestone

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified May 18, 2025 02:46 GMT
Scottie Pippen
Scottie Pippen's daughter Sophia Pippen (Image Source: Instagram, @sophiapippen33)

Scottie Pippen's daughter, Sophia Pippen, congratulated her brother, Preston Pippen. The Pippen family has many reasons to celebrate after Scottie and Larsa's second son graduated from Loyola Marymount University. While he didn't pursue a basketball career like his brother Scotty Pippen Jr. did, securing a degree is a huge milestone.

Sophia posted a picture of her standing next to Preston while wearing his toga and holding his diploma. The little sister expressed how proud she was of her older brother.

"so proud of you @prestonpippen," Sophia wrote.
Sophia Pippen&#039;s Instagram Story
Sophia Pippen's Instagram Story

It isn't known what the next step would be for Preston Pippen. He previously played basketball at Sierra Canyon High School, like his brother Scotty. However, he never pursued a basketball career in college.

In 2024, Preston participated in a fashion show known as Philip Plein's Fashion Show 2025 for the iconic Milan Fashion Week. He was one of the models to walk the runway. Since then, Preston never made another appearance in something similar.

Scottie Pippen's ex-wife congratulates Preston Pippen

While it's been four years since Larsa and Scottie Pippen parted ways, they're both still active as co-parents. Like her youngest daughter, Sophia Pippen, Larsa also expressed her best wishes for Preston Pippen's huge milestone.

"So proud of you my love @prestonpippen," Larsa Pippen wrote on Instagram.
Larsa Pippen&#039;s Instagram Story
Larsa Pippen's Instagram Story

Scottie Pippen shared a proud moment with his other son, Scotty Pippen Jr., after a magical performance in his final game of the 2024-25 season with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies took on the OKC Thunder in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. Due to Ja Morant's absence, Pippen Jr. had to try and beat the top team in the Western Conference. Despite getting swept, Scottie Pippen was still a proud father after witnessing what his son was truly capable of when games matter the most.

Scotty Pippen Jr. posted a double-double performance in his final game of the season. He added 30 points and 11 rebounds, proving that he deserves more playing time, if not a more prominent role on the team.

