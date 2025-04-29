Scottie Pippen's daughter Sophia Pippen flexes $1,958 bag as she enjoys dinner date with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' twin daughters

On Friday, Sophia Pippen, the daughter of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, was spotted enjoying a dinner date with Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twin daughters, Jessie and D'Lila. The trio was seen dining at a fine dining establishment, which the 16-year-old Pippen showcased in her Instagram story.

Ad

Sophia Pippen posted four stories to share glimpses of her night out with the Combs twins, The first story featured an image of the decor of the restaurant, which showed a dimly lit room with multiple candles. Her subsequent story featured a short clip of her showcasing her outfit for the night, as she showed off a sleek white dress.

However, it was her third story that garnered some eyes as the young social media influencer flexed a Givenchy mini 4 G-embroidered bag, which is currently retailing for $1,958 on online stores and websites.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sophia Pippen shares glimpses of her dinner date with the Combs twins

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Showing it off on her story during the dinner date, Pippen followed this image with another story, featuring a mirror selfie with the twins. In the picture, Pippen is in her white dress and is seen beside the twins, who are wearing matching outfits.

Ad

Scottie Pippen shows love to his son Scotty Pippen Jr. as he impresses despite the Grizzlies' Round 1 exit

NBA Hall-of-famer and six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen showed love to his son, Scotty Pippen Jr on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday as his playoff performances as his team exited the playoffs in the first round.

Ad

Swept by the OKC Thunder in Round 1, Scottie Pippen's son was the shining light in an otherwise dark playoff tie for the Memphis Grizzlies. The youngster was his team's best performer in the postseason and earned the plaudits of his father online:

"You didn’t just show up. You showed out. Legacy isn’t inherited... it’s built. Proud of you, son," he tweeted on X (formerly Twitter).

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Scotty Pippen Jr. was his team's highest points scorer in Games 3 and 4 as the OKC Thunder beat an injury-hit Grizzlies team. Dropping 28 points in Game 3, a playoff career high, Pippen Jr. bettered that record a few days later.

Scoring 30 points and 11 rebounds in Game 4, the young star balled out despite his team failing to put up much of a fight against the Western Conference leaders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More