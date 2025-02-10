Scottie Pippen's ex Larsa Pippen soaks in Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl show from luxurious yacht

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, enjoyed the Super Bowl in style on Sunday. The Real Housewives of Miami star took to Instagram to share snippets of her night, including soaking in Kendrick Lamar's halftime show performance from a luxurious yacht.

Larsa shared multiple images of herself and her family from an opulent vessel, capturing the elegant atmosphere. One video showed her watching Kendrick Lamar's performance on a flat-screen television inside the yacht, accompanied by a glass of wine, highlighting the posh experience.

Larsa Pippen celebrates Super Bowl with her family on a luxurious Yacht

The Super Bowl, held in Louisiana this year, featured the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs were aiming for a three-peat, but the Eagles, led by Jalen Hurts, delivered a valiant effort to lift the Lombardi trophy for the first time since 2018. Kendrick Lamar, the halftime show guest, put on a memorable performance.

Originally from Compton, Lamar performed at the biggest sporting event of the year just days after receiving five Grammy awards for his hit song 'Not Like Us.' His performance garnered millions of views, and Larsa Pippen seemed to enjoy it from the comfort of her luxurious yacht.

Larsa Pippen reacts with love as her son spends time with his grandmother

Despite Scottie Pippen and Larsa Pippen's public divorce, their children have been thriving. Their youngest, Sophia, recently launched a streetwear brand with her dad, while younger sons Preston and Justin have embarked on modeling careers. However, it's their eldest son, Scotty Pippen Jr., who has been making headlines lately. He's been impressing everyone with his performances for the Memphis Grizzlies this season.

Larsa recently expressed her pride and love for Scotty Jr. in a story posted by her sister Bella Youkhana, where Scotty was seen spending time with his grandmother. Larsa captioned the picture with a heart emoji, showing her support and admiration for her son's achievements:

"❤️," she captioned the picture with a single emoji.

Larsa Pippen showers her son with love on Instagram

Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists as he continues to grow as a player in his second full season with the Memphis Grizzlies.

