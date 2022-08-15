“Scottie Pippen would have shut his f**ing a** down quick” - Dennis Rodman claims him, Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan would’ve locked LeBron James and Kevin Durant up

Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman had a point to make with regards to LeBron James and Kevin Durant. While implying that he could lock up the two superstars, Rodman also suggested that his teammates, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, could do the same.

The Chicago Bulls of the 90s were one of the best teams of all time. Served by the trio of Jordan, Pippen and Rodman, the Bulls were virtually unstoppable.

Taking pride in his ability to clamp down on the best in the league, Rodman had an interesting take to offer on guarding LeBron James and Kevin Durant. Suggesting that he could lock both stars up, he said:

"You know who could lock LeBron up? Me, Mike and Scottie could. F**k yeah. I would have locked his a** up. LeBron is so easy to play. He's so f***ing easy to play, he doesn't have any moves. Only move he has is streaking down the line. He ain't got no moves.

"Where he going?? Where is he going that's quick? That'll be shit, you can stop that. Scottie Pippen would have shut his f**ing a** down quick before I get to him.

"His game is too simple, he's just big. I'm 260 and 6'8" and 6'9", that's the only thing he got pretty much. I played against guys seven-foot, 300, so it doesn't really matter."

However, Dennis Rodman was far from finished. He followed up his shot at LeBron with some comments on Durant. He said:

"KD, same thing. Once you get know people's game, it's very easy to play them. They just long and tall."

𝗱𝗿𝗲 @OnBallSteph Dennis Rodman on guarding LeBron and KD: Dennis Rodman on guarding LeBron and KD: https://t.co/KiUCXmnCsF

Although Jordan and Pippen looked like the superstar duo of the side, a lot of Chicago's success could be attributed to Rodman's defense and hustle. Similarly, Jordan and Pippen could also hold their own on the defensive end.

Dennis Rodman's confidence in his ability to defend is beyond admirable. But could The Worm really shut down LeBron James and Kevin Durant?

Could Dennis Rodman lock up LeBron James and Kevin Durant?

Kevin Durant guarding LeBron James

Dennis Rodman is widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders of all-time. As someone who specializes in rebounding and hustling on the defensive end, the legend is expected to hang his hat on his ability to defend.

With two DPOY awards and 8x All-Defensive selections, Rodman is undoubtedly a lockdown defender.

ESPN @espn



While we wait for new episodes of Dennis Rodman mastered the art of turning defense and rebounding into offense with his outlet passes.While we wait for new episodes of #TheLastDance , check out The Worm breaking down the Bulls offense and defense in the latest episode of Detail on ESPN+ es.pn/2Yf4fxC Dennis Rodman mastered the art of turning defense and rebounding into offense with his outlet passes.While we wait for new episodes of #TheLastDance, check out The Worm breaking down the Bulls offense and defense in the latest episode of Detail on ESPN+ es.pn/2Yf4fxC https://t.co/LtuwPk1FUP

However, an important point to note in his comment was that Rodman suggested that the Bulls trio could collectively lock up LeBron James.

Given the superstar's sheer physical gifts, James proved to be a tough cover regardless of his "simple" style of play.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter NBA All-Time Scoring List:



1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

2. LeBron James NBA All-Time Scoring List:1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar2. LeBron James https://t.co/QBPsTHu38e

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant is more of a challenge considering the sheer vastness of his arsenal.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Kevin Durant playing 2v2 and putting on a scoring clinic @RicoHinesBball Kevin Durant playing 2v2 and putting on a scoring clinic @RicoHinesBball https://t.co/A8iXrBl1Gs

While it is natural for Rodman to take pride in his ability, it seems unfair to knock two of the most gifted offensive players the game has ever seen. In this regard, it's more sensible to say that a matchup would be an extremely difficult one.

However, given the nature of changes in rules and foul-calls, the balance could shift purely on how the game is officiated.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar