Scottie Pippen surprises Auburn with call after securing final March Madness spot

On Sunday, Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen surprised the Auburn Tigers with a call after they secured their spot in the Final Four. The call was made possible by Auburn assistant coach Corey Williams, his former teammate with the Bulls.

Ad

A clip of the call was posted by the Tigers' official Instagram account.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Scottie played for the Central Arkansas Bears before he got drafted fifth overall in the 1987 NBA draft.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

No. 1-seeded Auburn defeated the No. 2-seeded Michigan State Spartans in the Elite Eight 70-64. The Tigers dominated the first half and Johni Broome led the way, finishing with 25 points and 14 rebounds.

Despite the loss, Magic Johnson congratulated Michigan State coach Tom Izzo and the players.

"I want to thank MSU Coach Izzo and especially all of the players for an exciting and entertaining season! It’s disappointing the tournament run has come to an end with this loss to a strong Auburn team, but this season is one that all Spartans fans should be proud of. I can't wait till next season! #GoGreenGoWhite," Johnson tweeted on Sunday.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Tigers will face the No. 1-seeded Florida Gators in the Final Four on Saturday. Tip off is scheduled for 6:09 p.m. ET.

Scottie Pippen's son leaves Michigan, enters transfer portal

Scottie Pippen's son, Justin Pippen, entered the transfer portal on March 24, leaving Michigan. He left two days after the Wolverines defeated Texas A&M to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Justin suffered a concussion and was benched during the Big Ten Tournament. He didn't have the best start to his collegiate career, playing 28 games off the bench and averaging 1.6 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists.

Michigan Wolverines guard Justin Pippen (10) dribbles defended by Maryland Terrapins guard Selton Miguel (9) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

He is the third child of Scottie and his former wife, Larsa Pippen. His older brother, Scotty Pippen Jr., plays for the Memphis Grizzlies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback