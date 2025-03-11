Scotty Pippen Jr endorses Victor Wembanyama as ideal NBA poster boy: "he's just such a different talent"

Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. said that Victor Wembanyama should be the next face of the NBA. Pippen Jr. shared his thoughts during an interview on "Sloane Knows" on YouTube. In one segment, he was asked a series of rapid-fire questions, including who he thought would be the league’s next poster boy.

Without hesitation, Pippen Jr. named Wembanyama, explaining that the San Antonio Spurs star is a one-of-a-kind talent unlike any player the basketball world has seen before.

"Hopefully Wemby," Pippen Jr. answered at timestamp 23:55 when asked about who the next face of the league would be. "It's because he's such a different talent. Like you just don't see too many players like him."

In only his second season, Wembanyama has already established himself as a rising NBA star. As a rookie, he became the first first-year player to be named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team and was also named 2024 Rookie of the Year.

This season, he became an All-Star in just his sophomore year. Unfortunately, his season was cut short due to a blood clot on his shoulder.

De'Aaron Fox, Spurs coach discuss Victor Wembanyama injury

Last Friday, the San Antonio Spurs faced the Sacramento Kings in a 127-109 loss. The game marked De'Aaron Fox’s first time playing at Golden 1 Center as a visitor. Meanwhile, the Spurs felt Victor Wembanyama's absence, as Zach LaVine dropped 36 points to spoil Fox’s homecoming.

Despite the loss, Fox said he was grateful to have Wembanyama around, even if only on the bench. The rookie is out for the season due to deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, but he continues to travel with the team.

"If he could fly, he would,” Fox said. “He truly wants everyone around him to succeed. He's just a blessing to be around."

Spurs interim coach Mitch Johnson also spoke about Wembanyama’s frustration with missing time and how much it means to him to remain close to his teammates.

"He’s going crazy from not playing,” Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson said of Wembanyama. “From not being with his team and his teammates … just being in the locker room, being on the bench and being with his teammates means a lot to him and everybody else.”

Victor Wembanyama is expected to make a full recovery and be available for the 2025-26 NBA season.

