Scotty Pippen Jr. Stats Tonight: How did the Grizzlies guard fare in Emirates NBA Cup clash vs Warriors? (Nov. 15) 

Scotty Pippen Jr. had a quiet evening as the Memphis Grizzlies went down 123-118 to the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Friday. With the win, the Dubs are 2-0 to start their Emirates NBA Cup clash. Pippen Jr., who replaced Ja Morant in the lineup has played some impressive ball of late.

He had two attempts from the field and one from the three-point line without fetching him points. He nailed one free throw to end his halftime with just one point and one assist. Pippen also collied with Stephen Curry to draw a charge in the final seconds of the second half.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3PT FT Scotty Pippen Jr. 3 4 2 0 0 0-6 0-2 3-3

He ended the evening with three points, four rebounds and two assists. The son of the Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen failed to connect from both the field and downtown. Jaren Jackson Jr. was a bright spot for the Grizzlies with 32 points and six rebounds while Desmond Bane came off the bench for 18 points and six rebounds.

Scotty Pippen Jr. had rich praise from LeBron James earlier this season

Earlier this season, Scotty Pippen's solid performance in the Grizzlies win over the LA Lakers at home saw rich praise coming from LeBron James:

"He’s been a pro. I knew it when he was with us and it’s unfortunate that he’s not anymore, but I’m happy for him."

Within 26 minutes, Scotty Pippen Jr went on to prop up 14 points coupled with six rebounds and four assists. James' sentiments were echoed by Pippen's Grizzlies teammate Zach Edey:

"He just does everything. He defends, facilitates, makes shots. He's elite. I don't understand why no one's given him a chance before, but we're glad that he fell into our team."

In the season so far, Pippen has averaged 17.1 points (on 62.8% true shooting), 5.9 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks. He has also been effective, making 48% of his catch-and-shoot 3s.

Up next, Scotty Pippen Jr. and the Grizzlies head home for a three-game homestand with two games against the Denver Nuggets. They play the Philadelphia 76ers after that before a trip East to Chicago and return for another four games at home.

