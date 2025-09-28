'Scouting the potential baby mommas": Fans react as Anthony Edwards’ curious appearance turns heads at Georgia football game

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards made an appearance at Georgia's football game against Alabama on Saturday. His appearance at Sanford Stadium was announced on X by the team's official account.&quot;Ant Man in the house.&quot;Fans on social media reacted to his curious appearance. One fan on X joked that he was there to scout for girls.&quot;my dawg out there scouting the potential baby mommas.&quot;unknown @Unknown__0829LINK@GeorgiaFootball @UGABasketball my dawg out there scouting the potential baby mommas💪🏽Other fans on X shared in the joke.Kayla Demir ❤️‍🔥 @Kaylademir12LINK@GeorgiaFootball @UGABasketball ant scouting for another baby mama 😂DC Ruffryderz @WinkGixer1000LINK@GeorgiaFootball @UGABasketball He looking around like I need to find a baby mama and then leave her😂😂😂😂Ron Mexico @AZtransplantsLINK@GeorgiaFootball @UGABasketball Baby number 8,9, and 10. Summer 2026Others made jokes about his appearance and walking step.Rodgers2Metcalfburgh @2MetcalfburghLINK@GeorgiaFootball @UGABasketball He step into every occasion like he at the club🤣🤣TheDecorator @DCR869LINK@GeorgiaFootball @UGABasketball Bro wearing old lady glassesAnthony Edwards played college basketball for UGA during the 2019-20 season before he was selected with the number one pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves. While with the Bulldogs, he averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, and earned the SEC Freshman of the Year award and second-team All-SEC.Georgia lost at home to Alabama, 24-21. The visitors snapped Georgia's 33-game home winning streak. Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson completed 24 of 38 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns. Georgia's offense was anchored by Chauncey Bowens, who ended the game with 119 rushing yards.Anthony Edwards poses in Timberwolves classic 'black trees' uniformAnthony Edwards was the face of the unveiling as the Timberwolves released promotional shots with him wearing the classic black trees uniform on Thursday. The “tree” design was an iconic feature of Timberwolves uniforms in the late 1990s-2000s.&quot;THE TREES ARE BACK.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe classic uniform will reportedly be worn in 28 games total (21 at home and seven on the road). Alongside the jersey, they’re also bringing back a matching retro court design, center court, sidelined tree motifs and parquet look, for home games featuring the classic uniform. The first use of the throwback is scheduled to be Oct. 26, at Target Center vs. the Indiana Pacers.Last season, the Timberwolves went 49-33. They finished sixth in the Western Conference, and advanced to the Western Conference Finals, where they lost to the OKC Thunder. Edwards finished the season with 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, while shooting 44.7% from the field.They open their preseason game with a game against the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 4. Those would be followed by games against the Indiana Pacers (Oct. 7) and the New York Knicks (Oct. 9).