  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Anthony Edwards
  • 'Scouting the potential baby mommas": Fans react as Anthony Edwards’ curious appearance turns heads at Georgia football game

'Scouting the potential baby mommas": Fans react as Anthony Edwards’ curious appearance turns heads at Georgia football game

By Ubong Richard
Modified Sep 28, 2025 16:06 GMT
Minnesota Timberwolves v Golden State Warriors - Game Four - Source: Getty
Fans react as Anthony Edwards’ curious appearance turns heads at Georgia football game - Source: Getty

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards made an appearance at Georgia's football game against Alabama on Saturday. His appearance at Sanford Stadium was announced on X by the team's official account.

Ad
"Ant Man in the house."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans on social media reacted to his curious appearance. One fan on X joked that he was there to scout for girls.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"my dawg out there scouting the potential baby mommas."
Ad

Other fans on X shared in the joke.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Others made jokes about his appearance and walking step.

Ad
Ad

Anthony Edwards played college basketball for UGA during the 2019-20 season before he was selected with the number one pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves. While with the Bulldogs, he averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, and earned the SEC Freshman of the Year award and second-team All-SEC.

Georgia lost at home to Alabama, 24-21. The visitors snapped Georgia's 33-game home winning streak. Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson completed 24 of 38 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns. Georgia's offense was anchored by Chauncey Bowens, who ended the game with 119 rushing yards.

Ad

Anthony Edwards poses in Timberwolves classic 'black trees' uniform

Anthony Edwards was the face of the unveiling as the Timberwolves released promotional shots with him wearing the classic black trees uniform on Thursday. The “tree” design was an iconic feature of Timberwolves uniforms in the late 1990s-2000s.

"THE TREES ARE BACK."
Ad

The classic uniform will reportedly be worn in 28 games total (21 at home and seven on the road). Alongside the jersey, they’re also bringing back a matching retro court design, center court, sidelined tree motifs and parquet look, for home games featuring the classic uniform. The first use of the throwback is scheduled to be Oct. 26, at Target Center vs. the Indiana Pacers.

Last season, the Timberwolves went 49-33. They finished sixth in the Western Conference, and advanced to the Western Conference Finals, where they lost to the OKC Thunder. Edwards finished the season with 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, while shooting 44.7% from the field.

They open their preseason game with a game against the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 4. Those would be followed by games against the Indiana Pacers (Oct. 7) and the New York Knicks (Oct. 9).

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Ubong Richard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications