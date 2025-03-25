"Scratch it" - Stephen A. Smith hilariously shuts down ex-Lakers' Kawhi Leonard playoff X-factor claim

The LA Clippers have shocked the NBA this season as they remained in playoff contention despite losing key players from last season and missing two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard for a long stretch. While Leonard continues to make his presence felt since he returned to action, health concerns remain, especially as the playoffs come near.

In ESPN’s "First Take," Stephen A. Smith aired how he does not believe Leonard would be healthy enough to carry the Clippers in the Western Conference playoffs, citing his history of injury issues in the postseason.

This comes after guest analyst Carlos Boozer claimed that Leonard would be an X-factor for the team in the playoffs. Boozer played 13 seasons in the NBA, including eight playoff appearances, before retiring with the LA Lakers in 2015.

“You can pencil in by week 1 of the playoffs, he gonna be out," Smith said. "That’s the problem, that’s why I’m not picking the Clippers. ... There’s no way in hell I’m depending on Kawhi Leonard. ... If you’re talking about Clippers with Kawhi Leonard, scratch it. It will not going to work.”

Leonard, who won the NBA title in 2014 with the San Antonio Spurs and in 2019 with the Toronto Raptors, has only played 28 games this season due to a knee injury. He has been in and out of the lineup for the Clippers since returning.

Leonard is averaging 19.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game this season.

Despite Leonard’s inconsistent availability, the Clippers have held their own in the playoff race, currently sitting in the seventh spot with a 40-31 record.

But Smith predicted that Leonard will not be on the court once the playoff rolls around in three weeks.

“Call me in three weeks," Smith added. "Let’s see where Kawhi is at Anything's possible with him when it comes to missing games!”

Kawhi Leonard hopes to create “something beautiful” with the Clippers this season

Despite his injury woes, Kawhi Leonard remained optimistic about the LA Clippers’ chances this season. In a postgame interview, Leonard said that he hopes to create “something beautiful” for the team this season following his return from injury last January.

"It felt great," Leonard said on Jan. 5. "Was able to throw some paint on the canvas tonight. We're working to create something beautiful so let's keep going."

Leonard has a formidable supporting cast this season, led by James Harden and Norman Powell, who have taken over the offensive cudgels for most of the year. Meanwhile, the team also saw massive improvement from center Ivica Zubac, who has become a reliable two-way big player this season.

To enter the playoffs, they must climb to No. 6 or survive the Play-In Tournament.

