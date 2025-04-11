"Season-ending trap game": NBA fans roast Warriors ahead of matchup against depleted Blazers

The Golden State Warriors saw their playoff hopes take a hit after Harrison Barnes buried a buzzer-beating 3 to seal a 114-111 loss for the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday — their second defeat in just three days — sliding them down to No. 7 in the tightly packed Western Conference standings.

Next up for them is a Friday road matchup against the already-eliminated Portland Trail Blazers, a team missing several key players. Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant and Deandre Ayton are all ruled out, while Deni Avdija is listed as doubtful.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) have warned the Warriors of a looming “trap game,” noting it's their third contest in four nights — and despite Portland’s depleted roster, an upset is possible.

“Season ending trap game… kiss it all goodbye if they lose this one,” one fan said.

“Most obvious trap game, our season is ending tmr,” another said.

“So we will suffer our worst loss of season. Got it,” a Warriors fan said.

As of writing, Golden State sits at No. 7 in the West — only one game back of the fourth seed and a half-game ahead of the eighth. A win on Friday could lift them out of the play-in range entirely.

Still, some Warriors fans are skeptical after watching their team drop a must-win to a short-handed Spurs squad.

“They faced a depleted spurs team and that didn’t work out well,” one said.

“Trap game from hell 😭😭,” another commented.

“That makes it only worse, Warriors go in thinking it is a walk in the park,” another said.

As for the Warriors, their roster is in better shape, with only Quinten Post and Gary Payton II listed as questionable.

Warriors to wrap regular season with high-stakes showdown vs. Clippers

The Warriors may have to wait until the final day of the regular season on Sunday to find out their playoff fate, with a pivotal matchup against the LA Clippers looming.

Currently separated by just one game, a win for either team could significantly alter their postseason trajectory. The Clippers hold the season series advantage, having beaten the Warriors in all three previous meetings by margins of eight, three and 10.

The Clippers, riding a six-game win streak and having won eight of their last nine, will first face the Sacramento Kings on Friday before the potential decider against Golden State.

