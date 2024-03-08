“SEASON IS OVER”: Steph Curry’s injury in Bulls’ loss has Warriors fans in shambles

Following Steph Curry's injury in the Golden State Warriors' 125-122 loss to the Chicago Bulls at the Chase Center on Thursday, Dubs fans reckon their season is well and truly done.

The superstar guard appeared to injure his ankle in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. He was seen limping from one end of the hardwood before he exited the game and headed to the locker room.

Soon after, the Warriors were undone by some DeMar DeRozan brilliance as the Bulls registered their third straight win.

Curry rolled his right ankle in the fourth stretch with 3:51 left. He was replaced by Chris Paul, and the veteran did a good job, draining a clutch 3. However, it wasn't enough, as the Warriors fell short by three points.

A right knee bursitis hampered Steph Curry's mercurial run a few days ago. The latest setback comes at a key phase for the Warriors, who are 7-3 in their last ten games. The four-time NBA champion had 15 points and three rebounds before sustaining an injury.

Warriors fans couldn't believe that the team could lose, given how both teams traded baskets. Steph Curry was the difference-maker heading into the final quarter.

Had the sharpshooter been on the floor, the outcome could have been in Golden State's favor. One fan reckons the Warriors season is over. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"SEASON IS OVER"

"CURRY IS HURT"

"PODZ DEVELOPED CTE"

"WARRIORS S**K"

"WE CANT HOLD LEADS"

"WE’RE IN THE PLAY IN"

"THE LEAGUE HATES US"

"peace out y’all"

How Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors fared on Thursday

On the game front, Klay Thompson led the Warriors with 25 points. Jonathan Kuminga had 19 points and 10 rebounds. Chris Paul came off the bench to pour 15 points.

The Bulls, meanwhile, were again led by DeRozan (33 points, eight rebounds and four assists). Nikola Vucevic had a 33-point game coupled with 11 boards, while Coby White chipped in with 20 points.

Up next, the Warriors face the San Antonio Spurs in a two-game series, followed by tough matchups against the playoff-seeking Dallas Mavericks and the LA Lakers.