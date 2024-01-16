Sebastian Telfair reminisces on Mamba Mentality by recalling Kobe Bryant's legendary trash talk: "I just got off a helicopter, you got off a bus”

In the 2000's, Sebastian Telfair enjoyed a 10-year run in the NBA. During a recent interview, the journeyman point guard touched on a funny encounter he had with one of the game's biggest stars at the time.

As one of the most competitive superstars in history, Kobe Bryant was known to engage in a good amount of trash talk. This is something Telfair had to find out the hard way when facing off against the future Hall of Famer.

While sitting down on "Vlad TV," Sebastian Telfair spoke on a time when he got in a war of words with Kobe. The LA Lakers legend came over to him in the weight room one time and told him why nobody on their team would be able to guard him.

"Kobe was like 'man, you know how I know y'all can't guard me? when the come hit my hand, I know y'all got here on a bus,'" Telfair said. "He said 'I got here on a helicopter. I just got off a helicopter and you got off a bus, it's a bucket.' And I'm just sitting there stuck."

With a majority of his career spent playing in the Western Conference, Sebastian Telfair was constantly matching up against Kobe and the Lakers.

How long did Sebastian Telfair play in the NBA?

Sebastian Telfair has deep NBA roots as he is cousins with former All-Star Stephon Marbury. His journey in the league began in 2004, when he opted to turn pro after opting not to go to college.

Telfair was drafted 13th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2004. He'd spend the first two years of his career there before beginning what would be a series of short stops.

After leaving the Blazers, Telfair spent one season with the Boston Celtics. He'd then wind up on the Minnesota Timberwolves, playing for them from 2007 to 2009.

Telfair would win back up on the T-Wolves again in 2011 following minor stints with the LA Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers the prior season. He would never find a consistent home, later playing for the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors as well.

Like most fringe NBA players, Telfair ended up playing breifly overseas before getting another opportunity in the states. His final run in the league came in 2015, when he played in 16 games for the OKC Thunder. For his career, Telfair has averages of 7.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists.

Telfair ended up going back overseas when things ended with the Thunder. He would play a few more seasons professionally before hanging it up for good in 2017.

Despite being a backup guard for his entire career, Telfair still managed to do well financially. In his 10-year run, he managed to make just over $19 million.

