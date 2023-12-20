“See you in two years”: Kyle Kuzma cracks up recounting hoop-watching incident with French prospect Tidjane Salaun

Kyle Kuzma and the rest of the hoops world has been keeping a close eye on teenage French sensation Tidjane Salaun in the BCL. On the heels of the success of Victor Wembanyama, many are looking at Salaun as the next great French prospect to potentially make waves in the NBA. While he and Wembanyama boast different skills and builds, the NBA seems to already be on notice.

As Kyle Kuzma shared on social media, he even went overseas to France to watch some basketball, where he saw Salaun tear it up. On the heels of the 6-foot-10 standout recording 18 points on 4-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc in just 23 minutes, Kuzma took to social media to react to the highlights.

"I went over to France to watch some hoops this kid comes up to me and goes “see you in two years” yupppp"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

His reaction caught the attention of fans, many of whom were quick to joke that the forward may have missed the meaning of Salaun's words. Despite the jokes, from the sounds of his interaction with Kyle Kuzma, Salaun has already put the league on notice.

Looking at whether Kyle Kuzma and Tidjane Salaun could potentially wind up as teammates

Fans were quick to joke that Kyle Kuzma and Tidjane Salaun could wind up as teammates, with Kuzma playing overseas in two years. Realistically, of course, Kuzma will remain in the NBA, while Salaun will continue his journey to the league.

Based on current projections, Tidjane Salaun is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft. While he is still somewhat of a question mark given that scouts may not be as familiar with him as they are with NCAA prospects, he could be a top 15 pick.

When looking at the current NBA standings, Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards sit in 14th place in the Eastern Conference. With the team posting one of the worst records in the NBA (4-22), it's no secret that many analysts don't believe the team can turn things around.

If the Wizards continue to struggle through the remainder of the season, they will land in the draft lottery with some of the best odds for the No. 1 pick. While Salaun isn't projected to be a top three pick, the Wizards' likely draft position will put them in a position to draft the French standout if they choose to.