“See y'all motherf**kers for Game 7" - Anthony Edwards hilariously reveals interaction with Denver staffer after Game 5 loss

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves rose to the occasion on Thursday. Now, one more game in this series will decide which team advances and which one heads home. After three consecutive defeats, Minnesota came out swinging at home, leading by as many as 50 points and securing their biggest playoff win, 115-70.

After the game, Edwards was asked if he told the Denver staff before Game 6 that he would be back in Ball Arena in Denver to force a Game 7.

"Hell yeah! They know," Edwards replied. "Y'all was in there. I told them, 'I'll see y'all motherf**kers for Game 7.'"

Edwards credited teammate Jaden McDaniels for his performance while speaking to reporters. McDaniels registered 21 points and was very effective against Jamal Murray.

“It’s going to be super tough. It’s going to be super loud but as a competitor, (playing Game 7 on the road) is one of the best feelings in the world. I’m super pumped for it. I’m ready to play it.”

Anthony Edwards set the tone from the start of Game 6

In his previous game at Target Center, Edwards' 44-point effort came in a Game 4 loss. This time, he scored nine points during a 20-0 run and needed only nine shots to rack up 19 in the first half.

During the third quarter, Anthony Edwards converted a steal into a swift break. He executed a series of crossover dribbles past Michael Porter Jr. and soared past him for a dunk. Moments later, he breezed past Porter again and drew a foul, despite landing with a thud on his back.

The Wolves called for a timeout, allowing Edwards a brief respite and he swiftly returned to the court to chants of "MVP" from the crowd.

In Game 5 in Denver, the Timberwolves struggled on offense with Mike Conley sidelined due to right leg soreness. However, the veteran point guard's return made a difference, as he helped maintain crisp and organized half-court sets.

Regarding the difference between games five and six, Edwards told reporters:

"S--t, we got Mike Conley back. That was it."

He also credited his teammates "believing in themselves," and said that hadn't been the case during the three losses.

Jamal Murray had a tough time against Jaden McDaniels, Anthony Edwards and the rest of the NBA-leading defense, due to their relentless pressure. This defensive resurgence was crucial for the Timberwolves, who had shown vulnerabilities over the previous three games.