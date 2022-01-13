"Seeing you at the Raptors as the executive, as the coach with the Knicks, that’s inspiring the players right now" – Kevin Durant praises Isiah Thomas’ career 

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets is not only active as an NBA superstar but also as a businessman. Durant, along with his business partner Rich Kleiman, owns Thirty Five Ventures, which invests in companies like The Players’ Tribune, Coinbase, Infinite Acquisition Corp, Robinhood, Lime Scooters and Postmates.

The Nets forward will surely be successful after his playing days are over, but it seems like he wants to get back into the game in some capacity. In the most recent episode of his podcast called "The ETC", Durant told his guest, Isiah Thomas, that he looks up to Thomas because of his success after retiring as a player.

"Seeing you at the Raptors as the executive, as the coach with the Knicks, that’s inspiring the players right now," Durant said. "Like, seeing that that can be the next career step for us. 'Cause a lot of guys wanna get back into the game and don’t really know how, don’t have the network to do so."

Isiah Thomas had a legendary NBA playing career, but he also had a great career after retiring in 1994. In addition to being an entrepreneur, Thomas also became a team owner, head coach, team executive, broadcaster and even league owner at one point.

The two-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer was a part-owner of the Toronto Raptors from 1994 to 1998. Thomas coached the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks. He also owned the Continental Basketball Association from 1998 to 2000.

Kevin Durant back at his best for the Brooklyn Nets this season

Kevin Durant has established himself as possibly the best player in the world today with his play for the Brooklyn Nets this season. He is averaging 29.7 points, which tops the league, adding 7.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

Durant is also second in the league in minutes per game at 37.2, which is amazing given that he's just two seasons into recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. He has powered the Nets (26-14) to second in the Eastern Conference.

KD is one of the favorites to win the MVP award, in addition to Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.

Buckets have come in bunches for the NBA's leading scorer, Kevin Durant!



Buckets have come in bunches for the NBA's leading scorer, Kevin Durant!

Durant and the Nets sent a message to the East-leading Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. Durant scored 27 points, while adding two rebounds and nine assists in the 138-112 win in Chicago.

Entering the season, the Nets were among the favorites to win the NBA championship. In addition to Durant, they also have James Harden and Kyrie Irving. With Irving available for road games, there's a chance they might gain momentum and take over the East standings toward the end of the season.

