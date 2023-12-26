"Seen double teams at the age of 13": Jason Kidd wittily explains Luka Doncic's incredible IQ  

Jason Kidd, the coach of the Dallas Mavericks, was recently praised by Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra as a "brilliant mind". Kidd is undoubtedly a basketball genius, and the 20-year veteran is also one of the best point guards in NBA history.

He had great court vision and showed excellent anticipation in defense. Kidd's high basketball IQ is one of the reasons he is considered a basketball genius. His mind is a basketball playbook. It doesn't matter if he's playing or coaching; he makes quick decisions that lead to wins.

Luka Doncic was also honored by Kidd for his improbable basketball IQ.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Doncic's unique style of play, high ball dominance and efficiency on the floor make him a challenging player to coach. However, Kidd has been able to adapt to Doncic's style of play and ignite a style that fans love. Kidd's ability to adapt to different pacing styles and maximize scoring opportunities has made him a successful coach.

Jason Kidd had this to say about "Luka Magic":

"His basketball IQ is like no other, and he understands how they're playing him. He's seen double teams at the age of 13."

Expand Tweet

Jason Kidd unlocks Luka Doncic's offensive potential

Jason Kidd has played a significant role in unlocking Luka Doncic's immense talent on offense. Kidd, a former NBA champion and one of the all-time assist leaders, has worked closely with Doncic to help him reach his full potential as a playmaker.

Under Kidd's guidance, Doncic has been putting up historic numbers this season. So far this season, Doncic has averaged 32.9 ppg, 8.6 rpg and 9.1 apg.

One of the key aspects of Kidd's coaching philosophy is stressing the need for each player to be engaged in the attack. He views Doncic as more of an offensive fulcrum than a sole engine, emphasizing the importance of balancing the offense and ensuring that all players contribute to the team's success.

This approach has helped Doncic carry significant stress, as he is often the offense's focal point. For example, Doncic's high ball dominance and incredible efficiency on the floor can complement Kyrie Irving's quickness in fast breaks and pressure opponents in transition.

With the addition of Kyrie Irving, there is a chance of a light being at the end of the tunnel for the Mavericks. Kidd's ability to adapt to different pacing styles and maximize scoring opportunities has made him valuable in the team's pursuit of playoff glory.