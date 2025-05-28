  • home icon
  • "Send these sons of b*tches back to New York" - Pat McAfee brutally mocks Timothée Chalamet, Ben Stiller, Spike Lee during in-arena announcement

By Juan Paolo David
Modified May 28, 2025 02:41 GMT
Pat McAfee brutally mocks Timothée Chalamet, Ben Stiller, Spike Lee during in-arena announcement. (Photo: IMAGN)

Pat McAfee had a brutal message for some famous New York Knicks fans who attended Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. McAfee, who is a huge fan of the Indiana Pacers, hyped up the crowd in the fourth quarter.

With the Pacers up 111-96 early in the final period, McAfee was given a microphone to speak to the Pacers fans in attendance. He mentioned the big-name New Yorkers in the building, such as Spike Lee, Timothée Chalamet and Ben Stiller, who got booed loudly.

"Indianapolis, Indiana, we got some bigwigs from the big city in the building," McAfee said. "Spike Lee is here, Ben Stiller is here, Timothée Chalamet is here. Let's send these sons of b*tches back to New York with their ears ringing. Let's turn this sh*t up."
Watch this space as the story continues to develop. It will be updated soon.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
