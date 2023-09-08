“Send our top dogs”: Skip Bayless warns Team USA of European teams catching up following shocking FIBA World Cup exit

Skip Bayless laid out the facts for Team USA following their 113-111 semis loss to Germany at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The TV analyst referenced former NFL legend Deion Sanders' comments about European teams catching up with the Americans.

USA didn't turn to veterans for the FIBA World Cup yet again, which drew harsh criticism. The critics had the last laugh after their prediction for the young roster led by Anthony Edwards came true. Bayless warned the USA not to take their international counterparts lightly during an appearance on his show "Undisputed," saying:

"If I could borrow a phrase from one Deion Sanders, Europe keeps saying to us: 'We're coming.' They're getting better every year and we got to send top dogs to beat'em. Cause' we can' beat them with this. By the way, we sent a team over there with no big man"

Team USA's lack of experience and cohesiveness played a part in their semi-final exit. The team they sent was good but not good enough to excel in a crunch situation. One of the glaring weaknesses was their lack of star power.

Anthony Edwards was their best player, as expected. However, against all odds, Austin Reaves was their next top performer. Reaves is still in his third year and far from being an All-Star-caliber threat.

In the past, Team USA has assembled teams with veteran players who are all alphas on their respective teams. Meanwhile, the bench was filled with All-Stars, too.

Considering how teams like Germany, Serbia, Lithuania and even Slovenia have upped their game over the years, the USA might not be able to get away by using an inexperienced and young lineup.

It's a good move to have young players be a part of the team so there can be continuity, but including veterans is a must to prioritize winning.

Team USA needs marginal upgrades to improve their chance at international success

All the criticism aside, Team USA could only be a few moves away from being an unbeatable force. The current team used at the 2023 FIBA World Cup was young but had decent balance. USA could flip some of the pieces for the top-tier players.

They could include experienced yet young players like Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo at the 2024 Paris Olympics. They could probably see more experienced candidates like Steph Curry and Kevin Durant available, too.

That would make a lethal lineup worthy of winning it all against the top forces at the international level. Team USA must select a roster like this for the next edition of the FIBA World Cup, too, to get back on top in the competition after consecutive exits in the tournament without a gold medal finish.

