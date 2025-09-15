"Sengun and KD will destroy the Bucks" - NBA fans erupt as Giannis Antetokounmpo & Alperen Sengun avoid interaction during EuroBasket ceremony

This year’s FIBA EuroBasket brought not just basketball action but off-court drama, the most recent involving Greece’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Turkey’s Alperen Sengun.Sengun’s Turkey ousted Greece in the semifinals before falling to Germany in the final, but the tension arose off the court, as Sengun remarked that Antetokounmpo was “not a great passer” while answering questions on guarding the two-time MVP.During the awards ceremony, where both made the All-Star Five, the pair notably avoided shaking hands, sparking fan reactions, with many looking forward to potential Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks matchups next season.“Sengun and KD will destroy the Bucks so ez clap,” one said.“Sengun just being nice here. Dont want to further humiliate the freaky bum,” another said.“Giannis’ insecurity is insane, he literally said he was a top 5 player in the world one sentence before. He improved his passing through the years and become a good passer but he is not a GREAT passer,” another commented.Here are other reactions.kaldirimatesi @duvardakiatletLINKGiannis is a great player, but he's not a good loser. He should show others the same respect he's shown.Αεκτζης @AekaraOleR21LINKOne of the best players of the 21st century doesnt have to respect a little kid with no manners He will go home and cry and potentially grow up a bit so he learns from his mistakesDC @MitsisciousLINKWhy do shake hands with someone who doesnt respect youIn the NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo holds a 4-3 record against Alperen Sengun. Their first matchup this season is scheduled for Nov. 9 in Milwaukee, with the second on April 1 in Houston.Giannis Antetokounmpo responds to Alperen Sengun’s commentsResponding to Alperen Sengun’s comments, Giannis Antetokounmpo emphasized letting his play speak for itself while highlighting his career achievements.&quot;I'm a guy that doesn't like to talk a lot,&quot; Antetokounmpo said. &quot;I let my game talk. I'm going to my 13th season in the NBA. I won everything.&quot;I'm not the guy (who) will talk back to coaches or players or people that say bad things about me. It doesn't really matter because at the end of the day, you won't remember what they say. You will remember how I respond.&quot;Antetokounmpo led Greece to a bronze-medal finish, a milestone he described as deeply meaningful.“When you win the MVP, my mom is happy, my brother is happy, my agent might be happy,” Antetokounmpo said. “But when you win the medal, 12-13 million people are happy. I’ve never given that feeling before.”His offseason has been filled with questions following the Bucks’ first-round playoff exit to the Indiana Pacers last year and the team’s surprise decision to waive and stretch Damian Lillard, but with an open Eastern Conference, he is expected to guide the Bucks to at least a playoff berth.