  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • "Sengun and KD will destroy the Bucks" - NBA fans erupt as Giannis Antetokounmpo & Alperen Sengun avoid interaction during EuroBasket ceremony

"Sengun and KD will destroy the Bucks" - NBA fans erupt as Giannis Antetokounmpo & Alperen Sengun avoid interaction during EuroBasket ceremony

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Sep 15, 2025 12:16 GMT
Turkey v Germany: Final - FIBA EuroBasket 2025 - Source: Getty
Turkey v Germany: Final - FIBA EuroBasket 2025 - Source: Getty

This year’s FIBA EuroBasket brought not just basketball action but off-court drama, the most recent involving Greece’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Turkey’s Alperen Sengun.

Ad

Sengun’s Turkey ousted Greece in the semifinals before falling to Germany in the final, but the tension arose off the court, as Sengun remarked that Antetokounmpo was “not a great passer” while answering questions on guarding the two-time MVP.

During the awards ceremony, where both made the All-Star Five, the pair notably avoided shaking hands, sparking fan reactions, with many looking forward to potential Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks matchups next season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“Sengun and KD will destroy the Bucks so ez clap,” one said.
“Sengun just being nice here. Dont want to further humiliate the freaky bum,” another said.
“Giannis’ insecurity is insane, he literally said he was a top 5 player in the world one sentence before. He improved his passing through the years and become a good passer but he is not a GREAT passer,” another commented.
Ad

Here are other reactions.

Ad
Ad
Ad

In the NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo holds a 4-3 record against Alperen Sengun. Their first matchup this season is scheduled for Nov. 9 in Milwaukee, with the second on April 1 in Houston.

Giannis Antetokounmpo responds to Alperen Sengun’s comments

Responding to Alperen Sengun’s comments, Giannis Antetokounmpo emphasized letting his play speak for itself while highlighting his career achievements.

"I'm a guy that doesn't like to talk a lot," Antetokounmpo said. "I let my game talk. I'm going to my 13th season in the NBA. I won everything.
Ad
"I'm not the guy (who) will talk back to coaches or players or people that say bad things about me. It doesn't really matter because at the end of the day, you won't remember what they say. You will remember how I respond."

Antetokounmpo led Greece to a bronze-medal finish, a milestone he described as deeply meaningful.

“When you win the MVP, my mom is happy, my brother is happy, my agent might be happy,” Antetokounmpo said. “But when you win the medal, 12-13 million people are happy. I’ve never given that feeling before.”

His offseason has been filled with questions following the Bucks’ first-round playoff exit to the Indiana Pacers last year and the team’s surprise decision to waive and stretch Damian Lillard, but with an open Eastern Conference, he is expected to guide the Bucks to at least a playoff berth.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Know More

Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications