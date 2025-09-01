Nikola Jokic's Serbia took on the Czech Republic in their latest Group A game in the 2025 EuroBasket. The Serbians hoped to extend their lead to 4-0 and improve their chances of cementing the top seed in the knockouts. They got off to a terrific start, holding the Czech Republicans to three points until the final two minutes.

Filip Petrusev and Nikola Jovic handled things on the offensive end with a combined 17 points on 100.0% shooting to give the Serbians a comfortable 27-5 lead after the first 10 minutes.

Czechia fought back in the second quarter, with both teams scoring 18 points. But the significant advantage the Serbians built on in the first meant it didn't move the needle in the grand scheme of things as Nikola Jokic and Co. led by 45-23 heading into the half.

Vasilje Micic stepped up with seven points in that frame. Meanwhile, Jokic quietly contributed across the board with four points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Here's the box score after the first half:

Serbia vs. Czech Republic Game Player Stats and Box Score for Sept. 1 | 2025 EuroBasket

Serbia Player Stats and Box Score

Player Minutes Points FG 2-PT FG 3-PT FG FTM OREB DREB REB AST PF TO STL BLK BOX SCORE Fil ip PETRUSEV * 7:40 9 3/3

(100%) 3/3

(100%) /

(%) 3/4

(75%) 1 1 2 1 1 18 Niko la JOVIC * 10:06 8 4/4

(100%) 4/4

(100%) /

(%) /

(%) 4 4 1 17 Van ja MARINKOV IC 0:00 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) Trist an VUKCEV IC 6:17 2 1/1

(100%) 1/1

(100%) /

(%) 0/2

(0%) 1 1 1 3 Ognj en DOBR IC 9:54 1 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) 1/2

(50%) 1 1 5 Niko la JOKIC * 13:37 4 1/1

(100%) 1/1

(100%) /

(%) 2/2

(100%) 1 6 7 3 1 1 17 Vasili je MIC IC 8:26 7 3/4

(75%) 2/2

(100%) 1/2

(50%) /

(%) 2 1 1 9 Mar ko GUDURIC * 12:40 2 1/6

(17%) 1/3

(33%) 0/3

(0%) /

(%) 1 2 3 2 1 2 15 Stef an JOV IC 10:47 2 0/2

(0%) 0/1

(0%) 0/1

(0%) 2/2

(100%) 2 2 3 1 7 Alek sa AVRAMOVIC * 8:07 2 0/3

(0%) 0/1

(0%) 0/2

(0%) 2/2

(100%) 4 1 1 13 Niko la MILUTIN OV 12:26 8 4/4

(100%) 4/4

(100%) /

(%) 0/1

(0%) 1 3 4 1 6

Czech Republic Player Stats and Box Score

Player Minutes Points FG 2-PT FG 3-PT FG FTM OREB DREB REB AST PF TO STL BLK BOX SCORE J an ZIDEK * 11:34 6 2/6

(33%) 0/1

(0%) 2/5

(40%) /

(%) 2 2 1 2 -6 Vojte ch HRUB AN 8:07 3 1/4

(25%) 0/2

(0%) 1/2

(50%) /

(%) 1 1 2 -5 Ad am KEJV AL 4:17 0 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) 1 1 1 1 1 -10 Mart in PETER KA 8:26 2 1/6

(17%) 1/2

(50%) 0/4

(0%) /

(%) 1 1 1 2 1 -16 Jarom ir BOHACIK * 10:17 3 1/5

(20%) 0/1

(0%) 1/4

(25%) /

(%) 1 1 1 1 2 1 -11 Ondr ej SEHNAL * 12:03 5 2/4

(50%) 1/2

(50%) 1/2

(50%) /

(%) 1 1 2 4 2 1 -2 Pe tr KRIVAN EK 7:57 0 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) 1 1 1 -20 V it KREJCI * 11:53 2 1/4

(25%) 1/2

(50%) 0/2

(0%) /

(%) 2 2 1 -17 Mart in KRIZ * 9:19 0 0/2

(0%) 0/1

(0%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 3 1 -20 Richa rd BALI NT 3:20 0 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%) -8 Mart in SVOBO DA 6:24 2 1/3

(33%) 1/3

(33%) /

(%) /

(%) 1 1 1 1 8 Tom as KYZLI NK 6:23 0 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 1 1 -3

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More