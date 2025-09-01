Serbia vs Czech Republic Game Player Stats and Box Score for Sept. 1 | 2025 EuroBasket
Nikola Jokic's Serbia took on the Czech Republic in their latest Group A game in the 2025 EuroBasket. The Serbians hoped to extend their lead to 4-0 and improve their chances of cementing the top seed in the knockouts. They got off to a terrific start, holding the Czech Republicans to three points until the final two minutes.
Filip Petrusev and Nikola Jovic handled things on the offensive end with a combined 17 points on 100.0% shooting to give the Serbians a comfortable 27-5 lead after the first 10 minutes.
Czechia fought back in the second quarter, with both teams scoring 18 points. But the significant advantage the Serbians built on in the first meant it didn't move the needle in the grand scheme of things as Nikola Jokic and Co. led by 45-23 heading into the half.
Serbia Player Stats and Box Score
Player
Minutes
Points
FG
2-PT FG
3-PT FG
FTM
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
PF
TO
STL
BLK
BOX SCORE
Filip PETRUSEV *
7:40
9
3/3 (100%)
3/3 (100%)
/ (%)
3/4 (75%)
1
1
2
1
1
18
Nikola JOVIC *
10:06
8
4/4 (100%)
4/4 (100%)
/ (%)
/ (%)
4
4
1
17
Vanja MARINKOVIC
0:00
/ (%)
/ (%)
/ (%)
/ (%)
Tristan VUKCEVIC
6:17
2
1/1 (100%)
1/1 (100%)
/ (%)
0/2 (0%)
1
1
1
3
Ognjen DOBRIC
9:54
1
/ (%)
/ (%)
/ (%)
1/2 (50%)
1
1
5
Nikola JOKIC *
13:37
4
1/1 (100%)
1/1 (100%)
/ (%)
2/2 (100%)
1
6
7
3
1
1
17
Vasilije MICIC
8:26
7
3/4 (75%)
2/2 (100%)
1/2 (50%)
/ (%)
2
1
1
9
Marko GUDURIC *
12:40
2
1/6 (17%)
1/3 (33%)
0/3 (0%)
/ (%)
1
2
3
2
1
2
15
Stefan JOVIC
10:47
2
0/2 (0%)
0/1 (0%)
0/1 (0%)
2/2 (100%)
2
2
3
1
7
Aleksa AVRAMOVIC *
8:07
2
0/3 (0%)
0/1 (0%)
0/2 (0%)
2/2 (100%)
4
1
1
13
Nikola MILUTINOV
12:26
8
4/4 (100%)
4/4 (100%)
/ (%)
0/1 (0%)
1
3
4
1
6
Czech Republic Player Stats and Box Score
Player
Minutes
Points
FG
2-PT FG
3-PT FG
FTM
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
PF
TO
STL
BLK
BOX SCORE
Jan ZIDEK *
11:34
6
2/6 (33%)
0/1 (0%)
2/5 (40%)
/ (%)
2
2
1
2
-6
Vojtech HRUBAN
8:07
3
1/4 (25%)
0/2 (0%)
1/2 (50%)
/ (%)
1
1
2
-5
Adam KEJVAL
4:17
0
/ (%)
/ (%)
/ (%)
/ (%)
1
1
1
1
1
-10
Martin PETERKA
8:26
2
1/6 (17%)
1/2 (50%)
0/4 (0%)
/ (%)
1
1
1
2
1
-16
Jaromir BOHACIK *
10:17
3
1/5 (20%)
0/1 (0%)
1/4 (25%)
/ (%)
1
1
1
1
2
1
-11
Ondrej SEHNAL *
12:03
5
2/4 (50%)
1/2 (50%)
1/2 (50%)
/ (%)
1
1
2
4
2
1
-2
Petr KRIVANEK
7:57
0
/ (%)
/ (%)
/ (%)
/ (%)
1
1
1
-20
Vit KREJCI *
11:53
2
1/4 (25%)
1/2 (50%)
0/2 (0%)
/ (%)
2
2
1
-17
Martin KRIZ *
9:19
0
0/2 (0%)
0/1 (0%)
0/1 (0%)
/ (%)
3
1
-20
Richard BALINT
3:20
0
0/1 (0%)
/ (%)
0/1 (0%)
/ (%)
-8
Martin SVOBODA
6:24
2
1/3 (33%)
1/3 (33%)
/ (%)
/ (%)
1
1
1
1
8
Tomas KYZLINK
6:23
0
0/1 (0%)
/ (%)
0/1 (0%)
/ (%)
1
1
-3
