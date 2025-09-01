Serbia vs Czech Republic Game Player Stats and Box Score for Sept. 1 | 2025 EuroBasket

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Sep 01, 2025 19:05 GMT
Serbia v Estonia - FIBA EuroBasket 2025 - Source: Getty
Serbia vs Czech Republic Game Player Stats and Box Score for Sept. 1 | 2025 EuroBasket (Image Source: Getty)

Nikola Jokic's Serbia took on the Czech Republic in their latest Group A game in the 2025 EuroBasket. The Serbians hoped to extend their lead to 4-0 and improve their chances of cementing the top seed in the knockouts. They got off to a terrific start, holding the Czech Republicans to three points until the final two minutes.

Filip Petrusev and Nikola Jovic handled things on the offensive end with a combined 17 points on 100.0% shooting to give the Serbians a comfortable 27-5 lead after the first 10 minutes.

Czechia fought back in the second quarter, with both teams scoring 18 points. But the significant advantage the Serbians built on in the first meant it didn't move the needle in the grand scheme of things as Nikola Jokic and Co. led by 45-23 heading into the half.

Vasilje Micic stepped up with seven points in that frame. Meanwhile, Jokic quietly contributed across the board with four points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Here's the box score after the first half:

Serbia vs. Czech Republic Game Player Stats and Box Score for Sept. 1 | 2025 EuroBasket

Serbia Player Stats and Box Score

PlayerMinutesPointsFG2-PT FG3-PT FGFTMOREBDREBREBASTPFTOSTLBLKBOX SCORE
Filip PETRUSEV *7:4093/3
(100%)		3/3
(100%)		/
(%)		3/4
(75%)		1121118
Nikola JOVIC *10:0684/4
(100%)		4/4
(100%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		44117
Vanja MARINKOVIC0:00/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)
Tristan VUKCEVIC6:1721/1
(100%)		1/1
(100%)		/
(%)		0/2
(0%)		1113
Ognjen DOBRIC9:541/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		1/2
(50%)		115
Nikola JOKIC *13:3741/1
(100%)		1/1
(100%)		/
(%)		2/2
(100%)		16731117
Vasilije MICIC8:2673/4
(75%)		2/2
(100%)		1/2
(50%)		/
(%)		2119
Marko GUDURIC *12:4021/6
(17%)		1/3
(33%)		0/3
(0%)		/
(%)		12321215
Stefan JOVIC10:4720/2
(0%)		0/1
(0%)		0/1
(0%)		2/2
(100%)		22317
Aleksa AVRAMOVIC *8:0720/3
(0%)		0/1
(0%)		0/2
(0%)		2/2
(100%)		41113
Nikola MILUTINOV12:2684/4
(100%)		4/4
(100%)		/
(%)		0/1
(0%)		13416
Czech Republic Player Stats and Box Score

PlayerMinutesPointsFG2-PT FG3-PT FGFTMOREBDREBREBASTPFTOSTLBLKBOX SCORE
Jan ZIDEK *11:3462/6
(33%)		0/1
(0%)		2/5
(40%)		/
(%)		2212-6
Vojtech HRUBAN8:0731/4
(25%)		0/2
(0%)		1/2
(50%)		/
(%)		112-5
Adam KEJVAL4:170/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		11111-10
Martin PETERKA8:2621/6
(17%)		1/2
(50%)		0/4
(0%)		/
(%)		11121-16
Jaromir BOHACIK *10:1731/5
(20%)		0/1
(0%)		1/4
(25%)		/
(%)		111121-11
Ondrej SEHNAL *12:0352/4
(50%)		1/2
(50%)		1/2
(50%)		/
(%)		112421-2
Petr KRIVANEK7:570/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		111-20
Vit KREJCI *11:5321/4
(25%)		1/2
(50%)		0/2
(0%)		/
(%)		221-17
Martin KRIZ *9:1900/2
(0%)		0/1
(0%)		0/1
(0%)		/
(%)		31-20
Richard BALINT3:2000/1
(0%)		/
(%)		0/1
(0%)		/
(%)		-8
Martin SVOBODA6:2421/3
(33%)		1/3
(33%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		11118
Tomas KYZLINK6:2300/1
(0%)		/
(%)		0/1
(0%)		/
(%)		11-3
