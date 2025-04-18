Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian sends 5-word message to Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of NBA playoffs

This season, Giannis Antetokounmpo put together another dominant campaign while leading the Milwaukee Bucks to the postseason. As the playoffs get ready to begin, the superstar forward received high praise from the spouse of an iconic athlete.

The Bucks had a bit of a shaky start to open the year but managed to get back on track. Their turnaround can largely be attributed to Giannis, who was once again one of the league's top two-way performers.

While many view him as a distant third, Giannis Antetokounmpo has still be in the MVP discussion for the majority of the year. Across 67 appearances, he averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 blocks.

Ending the year with a 48-34 record, the Bucks find themselves with the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. In round one of the postseason, they'll be facing off against a familiar foe in the Indiana Pacers. Despite how dominant he looked in the regular season, one avid fan is expecting the former MVP to elevate his playing moving forward.

Alexis Ohanian praises Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of NBA playoffs

On Friday morning, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian took to Instagram to shine a light on Giannis Antetokounmpo's strong 2025 campaign. He re-shared a photo of all his stats from the year, calling it just a warm-up for the postseason.

"@giannis_an34 warming up for the playoffs"

Via @alexisohanian on Instagram

While his wife is one of the biggest stars in the history of tennis, Ohanian is also an avid fan of the NBA. Based on his recent post, it seems the millionaire entrepreneur is riding with the Bucks in the postseason.

Looking ahead to their first-round matchup, the Bucks are going to be eager to make a statement. The Pacers are a team they've feuded with on numerous occasions, most notably last postseason.

Milwaukee entered the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in 2024 but found themselves with an early exit. Tyrese Haliburton and company pulled off an upset, though it's worth noting that Giannis was sidelined due to injury.

Based on their history with the Pacers, Giannis Antetokounmpo has more than enough motivation to perform well. He'll look to get even with Indiana after having to sit by the wayside last year.

If the Bucks want any chance of moving on to the second round, they're going to need a dominant showing from Giannis. Damian Lillard is progressing well from his blood clot diagnosis but will be out to start the series. This means the franchise cornerstone will be leading the charge as the sole star in the lineup.

Giannis and the Bucks have a chance to come out and make a statement Saturday afternoon by taking Game 1 on the road.

