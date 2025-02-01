Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian showers Giannis Antetokounmpo with heartwarming praise after Victor Wembanyama battle

Since making his NBA debut in 2013, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has built a strong following around the globe. Many fans believe the Greek superstar is one of the best players in the league. On Friday, it was Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams' husband, showering Antetokounmpo with praise after another stellar performance.

Antetokounmpo found himself taking on a San Antonio Spurs team led by highly rated French center Victor Wembanyama on Friday in a battle between two of the game's most dominant big men. Antetokounmpo put on another dazzling display, finishing with 35 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and shooting 56.5% from the field.

Ohanian couldn't help but applaud Giannis on social media following the game. The well-known entrepreneur reposted a clip of Antetokounmpo pulling off a tremendous fade-away mid-range jumper over the 7-foot-3 Frenchman, and added the following comment:

"I'm a simple man: I see a @Giannis_An34 highlight, I QT it."

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams reportedly live in Florida with their two daughters Alexis Olympia and Adira River. However, Ohanian remains a close friend and huge admirer of Antetokounmpo, who plays on the other side of the country.

Antetokounmpo was born in Athens, Greece and spent his early years in Europe. In 2013, the Bucks selected the highly rated European prospect with the 15th overall pick in the draft. Over the last 12 years, Antetokounmpo has developed into one of the league's elite players, winning two MVP crowns and an NBA championship.

Milwaukee would go on to lose Friday's game against the Spurs 144-118, but Antetokounmpo remains one of the favorites for the 2024-25 MVP award. This season, he is averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game over 40 starts.

Alexis Ohanian hails Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers for foundation honoring his father's legacy

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (l) and his brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo (r) watch a game at Madison Square Garden. Photo Credit: Imagn

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have developed a close relationship with Giannis Antetokounmpo and his family over the last few years.

In September, when Antetokounmpo and his brothers organized a golf tournament through the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation, Ohanian made sure to be there to support the NBA star. Following a round of golf, Ohanian hailed the Antetokounmpo brothers for shining a light on their father's incredible legacy.

"Getting to know Giannis, Thanasis, and their family over the years has been a joy (and inspiring as hell) — he's the real deal and I'm so happy to be a Day Zero supporter of his foundation, honoring his dad's great legacy," wrote Ohanian on his X account.

Following the passing of Charles Antetokounmpo to a heart attack in 2017, the Antetokounmpo brothers found a fitting way to remember and pay tribute to their father, starting the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation.

