Serena Williams' husband counters Tracy McGrady's bold Steph Curry claim: "Blasphemy"

Earlier this week, Tracy McGrady said he doesn't feel Steph Curry is a top 10 player of all time. Following these remarks, Serena Williams' husband decided to clap back at the Hall of Fame guard.

Alexis Ohanian posted a photo on his Instagram story of highly-priced Curry cards. The caption mentioned McGrady's claim that Curry isn't in his top 10 players. Ohanian remarked about how Curry should be there because of his impact on the game.

"Blasphemy @stephencurry30 changed the game," Ohanian wrote.

Via Alexis Ohanian's Instagram

This whole situation began when McGrady shared his thoughts on Steph Curry's place on the all-time best players list.

"He hasn't cracked my top 10 yet," McGrady said.

"Steph is easily the greatest shooter of all time but he’s not in my top 5."

Ohanian is a successful entrepreneur who is most known for helping create the popular social media platform Reddit. He and Williams were married in November 2017. Ohanian and Williams have two daughters together, Alexis and Adira.

Tracy McGrady expalins why Steph Curry isn't in his top 10 players of all time

In the clip posted on social media, Tracy McGrady explains why he can't put Steph Curry in his top 10 players of all time. He acknowledged all the success Curry's had, but McGrady can't look past how things unfolded in recent years.

McGrady based his reasoning on how the Warriors have performed when one of their key players is out. He feels Curry hasn't elevated them enough without Draymond Green or Klay Thompson to be a top 10 player.

"To me if you're that great, if you're gonna be a top five and one of your guys is missing and you can't make the playoffs, I can't put you in the top five or top 10," McGrady said. "I just can't."

McGrady zeroed in on the stretch for the Golden State Warriors since their finals loss in 2019. While they did win a championship in 2022, they failed to make the playoffs in three of the past five seasons.

Being without key players impacted the Warriors greatly in their playoff hunt this season. Green missed extended time due to multiple suspensions, which caused a slight dip in the standings. Golden State did make the play-in tournament but were eliminated by the Sacramento Kings.

McGrady simply put too much hope on Steph Curry, but that shouldn't be the case as basketball is a team sport. Curry has been one of the few bright spots for the Warriors as he is still playing at a high level. This season, the star guard averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists.