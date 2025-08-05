"Set the date for the freaking": Nick Young dares Patrick Beverley to walk the talk in $1,000,000 showdown after being accused of ducking

Years removed from his playing career, Nick Young finds himself in an online feud with Patrick Beverley. As the two continue their back-and-forth, the former champion laid down the gauntlet with an expensive challenge.Over the past few days, Beverley and Young have tossed around the idea of playing a game of one-on-one for the public. The ladder has set a hefty price tag for the matchup, stating that the cash prize should be a million dollars. Though nothing is confirmed, Young is keeping himself ready.Early Tuesday morning, Nick Young posted a clip of him getting work in at an open gym. He proceeded to call out Beverley in the comments, imploring him to settle on a day for them to battle it out.&quot;Aye @patbev21 I hope u getting ready for these ones,&quot; Young wrote. &quot;And not fixing 🛞 🛞🛞🛞🛞 im in the gym now .. just set the date for the freaking.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis post comes days after Young posted a long clip of himself calling out Beverley to play him in a game of one-on-one. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHaving spent a good portion of their respective NBA careers in the Western Conference, Young and Beverley have faced off on numerous occasions. Now, they want to settle the score for all their trash talk and secure a lucrative payday in the process.Gilbert Arenas jokingly fires Nick Young after alleged encounter with Patrick Beverley Before Nick Young went on his multi-post rant on social media, Patrick Beverley threw some online jabs as well. He made a long video citing a recent encounter between the two of them, resulting in another former NBA player getting involved.Beverley took to Instagram to share a message with Gilbert Arenas regarding one of the co-hosts on his podcast. He stated that he ran into Young while at an event for the Big3 league, and he refused to acknowledge him.&quot;I bumped into one of your little disciples today at the Big3. The funny guy, Nicky Young,&quot; Beverley said. &quot;I called him scared to his face.&quot; &quot;He don't even want to look my way.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostArenas ended up surfacing in the comment section to give his thoughts on Beverley's remarks. He sounded off on Nick Young and told him he was fired from the podcast for not stepping up to the challenge. &quot;@swaggyp1 u fired man! swaggy arena got called out and u didnt post him up&quot; Gilbert Arenas commentAs of now, it remains unknown if and when Young and Beverley will compete against one another.