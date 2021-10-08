"Set a f**king screen, what is this sh*t?" - Russell Westbrook calls out his trainer for not pushing him enough

With Russell Westbrook joining the LA Lakers, the team has become one of the favorites to win the NBA title in the 2021-22 season. With a trio of Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the roster has been filled with experienced. The talented veterans are willing to put in the work to win the title.

Russell Westbrook is known for his intensity and work ethic. Going a hundred miles an hour whenever he's on the court, Westbrook expects nothing short of that effort from everyone working with him.

In a recent clip featuring his workouts ahead of his debut in an LA Lakers uniform, Russell Westbrook called out one of his trainers for not pushing him enough.

"Mike. F**king screen, what is that sh*t? What is that? Who screens like that? Come on, Mike! Set a f**king screen. Rewind. Screen, Mike!"

Jacoby @onlyonejacoby One thing about Russell Westbrook, no matter who you are you better give 110%. I bet his trainers wasn’t expecting that🤣 #LakeShow One thing about Russell Westbrook, no matter who you are you better give 110%. I bet his trainers wasn’t expecting that🤣#LakeShow🍿 https://t.co/i1MHyn3qBU

The ultra-explosive All-Star point guard is showing that he can be a difference maker for the championship contending side.

How does Russell Westbrook's intensity help the LA Lakers?

Russell Westbrook and LeBron James at Brooklyn Nets v LA Lakers preseason matchup

With Russell Westbrook, the LA Lakers have obtained one of the most explosive players in NBA history. However, this natural athletic gift of his is only supported by his tremendous work ethic. Russell Westbrook brings a lot to the table for the LA Lakers, and his work ethic is a big part of it.

In a team full of veterans, the intensity of Russell Westbrook plays a big role in keeping the flow alive. This also helps with chemistry building, as Westbrook is considered by many to be a great teammate.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "Russell Westbrook was the best player I've played with. ... He's not just the best player, the best teammate I've had off the court." — @EnesKanter "Russell Westbrook was the best player I've played with. ... He's not just the best player, the best teammate I've had off the court." — @EnesKanter https://t.co/gEY9hq3Z21

In the overall scheme of things, his talent does seem incompatible with LeBron James, considering how ball-dominant Russell Westbrook is. However, his ability to get teammates involved while also scoring will play a key role in freeing up LeBron from his playmaking duties. It will allow King James to focus on the scoring aspect of the game.

With the LA Lakers losing their last two preseason games, the team is yet to display their full strength. Russell Westbrook and LeBron James were ruled out of both games and it is still unclear as to their status for the game against the Golden State Warriors on October 8th.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel plans to play the team's Big Three in at least two games. Lakers fans will be hoping to see the three play together sooner rather than later.

