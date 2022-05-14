"Seven-plus wingspan and those long strides!” - Marcus Smart on limiting 6-time All Star's impact being key to Boston Celtics’ hopes of making Conference Finals 

Marcus Smart gave Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo his flowers for his scintillating display in their Western Conference semifinals series. The Celtics were the best defensive team in the league, but Antetokounmp has continued delivering at a high level.

The "Greek Freak" has averaged 35.7 points, 13.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists this series. When asked about the C's game plan on guarding the Bucks star, Smart said they have tried to do the best they can, and limiting him would be key to winning the series. He said (h/t House of Highlights):

"The game plan was just, whoever was on him, just make it as tough as we can. I got matched on him a few times, and I just tried to do the best I can. Dude's a beast, seven-plus and seven-plus wingspan and takes those long strides, so it's tough. We just want to make it as tough as possible."

Marcus Smart provides excellent support to Jayson Tatum as Boston Celtics force Game 7 against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co.

Marcus Smart had a rough outing in the Boston Celtics' Game-5 defeat at home against the Milwaukee Bucks. Down 3-2, the Celtics needed a near-perfect performance in Game 6 on the road.

They did just that to force a Game 7 against the defending champions. Jayson Tatum produced one of the most important performances of his career. He bagged 46 points on 17 of 32 shooting, including seven triples, to lead Boston to a 108-95 win.

Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart also played excellent cameos, tallying 22 and 21 points, respectively. Smart also registered seven assists and five rebounds. He shot at an efficient rate, making eight of 16 shots, including five of nine from the 3-point land.

StatMuse @statmuse Marcus Smart bounce back game:



21 PTS

5 REB

7 AST

0 TOV

5-9 3P Marcus Smart bounce back game:21 PTS5 REB7 AST0 TOV5-9 3P https://t.co/MRH8aG535v

For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo was their best player again, tallying 44 points, 20 rebounds and six assists. In the process, he became the first player since Shaquille O'Neal to register a 40/20 game in the playoffs. O'Neal achieved the feat in 2001 for the LA Lakers.

No one apart from the two-time MVP scored over 20 points for the Bucks. That proved to be decisive, especially with the Celtics managing invaluable contributions from Smart and Jaylen Brown.

