Severance director shares message praising Steph Curry

Steph Curry has made a career out of hitting one improbable shot after another. On Saturday, the Golden State Warriors star turned heads once again as a viral clip showed him heaving a shot from the Chase Center tunnel and getting it inside the hoop.

This blockbuster shot caught the attention of actor and filmmaker Ben Stiller, whose love for the NBA over the years is well-documented.

As the clip of the "tunnel shot" made its rounds on the internet, Stiller — the director of hit thriller series Severance — expressed his awe of Curry:

"He is capable of doing things no one else can," Stiller posted on X.

While Stiller's compliment is apropos for this circus shot inside Chase Center,

Curry has certainly pulled off basketball feats no other NBA player can claim to have done. Aside from being the NBA's all-time leader in 3-pointers, Curry holds records like most 3-pointers made in a season and most games with nine or more made outside shots.

One connective thread between Curry and Stiller is Madison Square Garden. While this is the venue of the Severance director's beloved New York Knicks, MSG also happens to be the site in which Curry broke Ray Allen's record for most career 3s in the NBA in December 2021.

The last time Curry played in Madison Square Garden was March 4, when he outdueled Knicks star Jalen Brunson in a 114-102 Warriors victory. Curry finished with 28 points, seven rebounds and nine assists that night.

Steph Curry makes feelings known on possibly reaching 5,000 career 3s

Earlier this month, Steph Curry added to his list of exclusive accomplishments by becoming the first NBA player to hit 4,000 3s.

After the game, TNT's Allie LaForce asked the Warriors star if he'd given 5,000 threes a thought. Curry gave a candid response to this question:

"I'm in the moment. (It's) a blessing to keep doing this thing," Curry said. "2,974 felt like an eternity ago. Being out here with these fresh milestones is pretty cool."

At the rate Steph Curry is going, it's plausible that he could reach the 5,000 mark in the next three or four seasons.

