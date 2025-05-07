"SGA about to have 40 free throws": Fans react as controversial referee Scott Foster makes his comeback in high-stakes Nuggets-Thunder Game 2

The Oklahoma City Thunder unexpectedly lost Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals to the Denver Nuggets. Chet Holmgren missed two key free throws before Aaron Gordon hit a 3-pointer, leading to the 121-119 win over the Thunder.

Ad

Free throws were vital in the Nuggets's victory — Denver attempted 33 compared to Oklahoma City's 28 — and, with the lineup of officials announced, free throw attempts will likely be the tactic predominantly used to win Game 2.

Per reports, controversial NBA referee Scott Foster is set to join Game 2's group of officials.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Fans reacted to the news, as Foster prepares to call his first playoff game this postseason following an injury earlier this year during the regular season.

"I was wondering why the games were watchable," one fan commented, referring to Foster's absence.

"Adam Silver made the call cause he's mad his first-seed blew a 20-point lead," another fan humorously added.

"Hopefully he bet on the Thunder," a third fan posted, poking fun a Foster's controversial past.

Ad

Fans continued to crack jokes regarding Scott Foster's return to NBA action for Game 2.

"Adam Silver made the call," one fan accused.

"Record-breaking three-throw night," the PrizePicks X account commented.

"(Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) about to have 40 free throws," a third fan added.

Scott Foster suffered a calf strain during a March 17 matchup between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat.

Nikola Jokic leads Nuggets to win over Thunder in Game 1

Though Aaron Gordon hit the shot to secure a win in Game 1, Nikola Jokic led Denver throughout the game, setting up the Nuggets for an upset victory over the Thunder. Jokic led all scorers in the game, ultimately finishing with a video game-like stat line.

Ad

Nikola Jokic's numbers vs OKC

42 points

15-of-29 shooting

Two of six attempts from beyond the arc

22 rebounds

Six assists

Two blocks

One steal

Converting 10-of-13 shots from the line

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - 33 points on 12-of-26 shooting, 10 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block - was heroic despite the loss. The MVP candidate hit crucial baskets in the fourth quarter and aims to lead his team to victory over the Nuggets in Game 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ethen Hutton Ethen Hutton is an analyst who works for Sportskeeda, covering College Football, the NFL, the NBA and the WNBA. Ethen graduated high school with academic and athletic honors and is a member of the National High School Honors Society. After a gap year, Ethen jumped into sports writing and has over two years of experience in the field.



Ethen was raised in Ohio and is a Cleveland Cavaliers fan. His favorite all-time player is Pete Maravich as his shooting and ball-handling abilities were way ahead of his time. His favorite player in today’s NBA is Nikola Jokic due to his fascinating skillset as a big man.



Ethen loves the storylines around the NBA and the chaos that the offseason and trade deadlines bring. He enjoys technical deep dives with strong statistical analysis as well as stories where he's able to take a stance as an analyst. He is very prideful in the correctness of his work and will do extensive research to ensure all facts and evidence are 100% accurate.



When not working, Ethen enjoys recording his sports podcast, Wide Right. He is also a very invested fantasy football player. Know More