"SGA about to have 40 free throws": Fans react as controversial referee Scott Foster makes his comeback in high-stakes Nuggets-Thunder Game 2

The Oklahoma City Thunder unexpectedly lost Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals to the Denver Nuggets. Chet Holmgren missed two key free throws before Aaron Gordon hit a 3-pointer, leading to the 121-119 win over the Thunder.
Free throws were vital in the Nuggets's victory — Denver attempted 33 compared to Oklahoma City's 28 — and, with the lineup of officials announced, free throw attempts will likely be the tactic predominantly used to win Game 2.
Per reports, controversial NBA referee Scott Foster is set to join Game 2's group of officials.
Fans reacted to the news, as Foster prepares to call his first playoff game this postseason following an injury earlier this year during the regular season.
"I was wondering why the games were watchable," one fan commented, referring to Foster's absence.
"Adam Silver made the call cause he's mad his first-seed blew a 20-point lead," another fan humorously added.
"Hopefully he bet on the Thunder," a third fan posted, poking fun a Foster's controversial past.
Fans continued to crack jokes regarding Scott Foster's return to NBA action for Game 2.
"Adam Silver made the call," one fan accused.
"Record-breaking three-throw night," the PrizePicks X account commented.
"(Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) about to have 40 free throws," a third fan added.
Scott Foster suffered a calf strain during a March 17 matchup between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat.
Nikola Jokic leads Nuggets to win over Thunder in Game 1
Though Aaron Gordon hit the shot to secure a win in Game 1, Nikola Jokic led Denver throughout the game, setting up the Nuggets for an upset victory over the Thunder. Jokic led all scorers in the game, ultimately finishing with a video game-like stat line.
Nikola Jokic's numbers vs OKC
- 42 points
- 15-of-29 shooting
- Two of six attempts from beyond the arc
- 22 rebounds
- Six assists
- Two blocks
- One steal
- Converting 10-of-13 shots from the line
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - 33 points on 12-of-26 shooting, 10 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block - was heroic despite the loss. The MVP candidate hit crucial baskets in the fourth quarter and aims to lead his team to victory over the Nuggets in Game 2.
