"SGA got robbed in broad daylight"- Thunder fans are fuming after Lauri Markkanen wins MIP award over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Lauri Markkanen on Monday was named the NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year. Since moving to the Utah Jazz in September, Markkanen has had the opportunity to prove how talented he is given how no legitimate All-Stars are on the team. The Finnish star has always shown potential since his rookie season in 2017, but this was the year his game came to the surface.

However, there were some salty fans who did not approve of Markkanen's achievements. Some believe that OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should've won the MIP award. While SGA has proven to be a certified star in the league today as well, Markkanen's improvement has been more drastic, which is most likely why he won the award.

"SGA got robbed in broad daylight in front of the cops!" @Sickopatomous tweeted.

"SGA got robbed in broad daylight in front of the cops!" @Sickopatomous tweeted.

Lauri Markkanen's MIP Award victory has fans respecting him as a player

Lauri Markkanen: MIP of the year

Before playing for the Utah Jazz, Lauri Markkanen was a solid role player who provided an efficient presence inside the paint. This year, however, he's proven to be an All-Star player who can lead his team to victory given that he's surrounded by a more capable roster.

Last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Lauri averaged 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists. His numbers significantly improved this year, averaging 25.6 ppg, 8.6 rpg and 1.9 apg. Markkanen also became an All-Star for the first time in his career.

Fans on social media are now showing their support towards the Utah Jazz star as many believe he deserved the MIP award this season. Here's what some fans said:

"Respect. I thought he was a scrub on the Bulls ngl," @therealbenhamer tweeted.

"Respect. I thought he was a scrub on the Bulls ngl," @therealbenhamer tweeted.

"Why he didn’t play like this with the bulls ?" @ie_rule tweeted.

"That's great for dude. Bad coaches, bad environment, and Cleveland reinvigorated... Many busts with his situation. Utah could be a unique platform for him to showcase his talent, and competitiveness," @BexelInitiative tweeted.

"That's great for dude. Bad coaches, bad environment, and Cleveland reinvigorated... Many busts with his situation. Utah could be a unique platform for him to showcase his talent, and competitiveness," @BexelInitiative tweeted.

"Honestly deserved. His talent jump was much greater than Brunson’s or SGA’s," @DuckzSzn tweeted.

"Respect it could’ve gone to either 3 but he had great year," @Justin_L4 tweeted.

"Respect it could've gone to either 3 but he had great year," @Justin_L4 tweeted.

"Well deserved after cavs let him go," @onedrop_in tweeted.

