"SGA’s brand is not fun to watch": Fans stunned as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Anthony Edwards-led WCF hits decade-low TV numbers

On Tuesday, Game 1 between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards took place. The OKC Thunder came out victorious in a dominating 114-88 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. To everyone's surprise, however, the viewership between the two teams did not have pleasing numbers.

According to Sports Media Watch, Game 1's viewership went down 24% compared to last year. In 2024, Edwards and the Wolves faced Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Despite the absence of an MVP finalist in the Western Conference finals, fans still tuned in.

However, this year has been different. Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the finalists to win the MVP, but he still failed to draw viewership.

According to the report, the first game between SGA and Edwards was the least-watched conference finals opener since 2013 on ABC. That year, the Memphis Grizzlies faced the San Antonio Spurs. This excludes the conference finals in 2020 and 2021, which were delayed due to COVID-19.

Fans on X addressed the low viewership and gave their thoughts.

"SGA’s brand is not fun to watch," a fan said, criticizing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

"People don’t want to watch players nose-dive all over the court trying to get whistles," another fan commented.

"I’m just putting it out there that Wolves fans are considering not watching because we can’t stand to watch the refs allow OKC to play however they want," one fan posted.

Other fans used the low viewership to explain why fans and the league need to focus on small-market teams.

"And this is why media coverage is on the Lakers and warriors so heavy. That’s where the eyes are," a comment read.

"The NBA needs to embrace small market teams the way NFL does," a fan commented.

"Because the faces of the NBA are still LeBron, Steph & KD, and unfortunately they all at home," another fan said.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander beats Nikola Jokic to win his first MVP award

On Wednesday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was announced as the Most Valuable Player for the 2024-25 NBA season. It's his first time winning the award as he beat the three-time MVP and Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.

During the regular season, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 32.7 points, five rebounds and 6.4 assists. He led the league in made free throws with 7.9 on 8.8 attempts.

It's the first time for SGA since he finished in the top five in 2023. Last season, he finished second and watched Jokic win the award for the third time.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the first Canadian to win the award since Steve Nash in 2006. Nash won back-to-back MVPs with the Phoenix Suns despite not averaging at least 20 points.

