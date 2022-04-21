×
"Sh*t giving me PTSD from that 2016 Warriors series" - NBA fans tear into Brooklyn Nets as Kevin Durant and co. lose Game 2 to Boston Celtics in the playoffs

The Brooklyn Nets have lost yet another game to the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA playoffs
Godwin Mathew
Godwin Mathew
ANALYST
Modified Apr 21, 2022 09:31 AM IST
The Brooklyn Nets once again fell short against the Boston Celtics in the first-round series of the 2022 NBA playoffs.

The Celtics put on a clinical fourth-quarter performance in Game 2 to grab a 114-107 win. With this loss, the Nets are now 0-2 in the series.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving looked cold in the second half as the Boston Celtics put up a defensive clinic to prevent the two stars from making buckets.

Durant ended the game shooting 4-17 from the field. He had a dismal second half as he failed to make a single field goal. Irving, on the other hand, shot 4-13 during the game.

With both of their primary stars misfiring, the Nets scored only 17 fourth-quarter points compared to the Celtics' 29.

After being down for most of the game, the Boston Celtics began their resurgent run in the third quarter. They got their first lead in the fourth quarter, and from thereon, they never looked back. Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart made some clutch buckets to secure the win for the Celtics.

Coming back from a 0-2 deficit against a team like Boston is going to be a tough task for Brooklyn.

After the game, NBA fans took to Twitter to react to the Brooklyn Nets' fourth-quarter collapse. Here are some of the best tweets:

@RustyBUCKETS321 Shit giving me ptsd from that 2016 warriors series https://t.co/x2fmoM9lDu
Steve Nash out there just watching the game like us man
The Brooklyn Nets looking at KD in the locker room after the game:#NBAPlayoffs #BKNvsBOS https://t.co/3apZ7YkfGa
Anyone know the name of the offense the @BrooklynNets run? “The Rec Center” maybe?
Nets building brick houses in Brooklyn at an alarming rate. https://t.co/zOqonSpZpg
Steve Nash coaching the Brooklyn Nets https://t.co/eccdzFZlqs
KD & Kyrie in the Brooklyn Nets locker room after losing to the Boston Celtics https://t.co/MfKWoXhwNH
The Nets role players mostly played well. That loss was on KD, Kyrie and Nash.
@celtics Brooklyn Nets recounting the defensive hell they endured at the hands of the NBA’s DPOY & The Boston Celtics: https://t.co/nFjbDbFQDG
Brooklyn Nets ass is now property of the Boston Celtics. By order of Payton fuckin' Pritchard. https://t.co/J2WF69fQ1D
I said this!!! @blakegriffin23 is a key player! The @BrooklynNets need to wake up. Stop puttin everything on @KyrieIrving and @KDTrey5! We gonna need some coaching adjustments. #SteveNash will get it together #NetsWorld https://t.co/ueyeLZQmcA
I’VE SEEN ENOUGH.THE BROOKLYN NETS ARE GETTING SWEPT BY THE BOSTON CELTICS.

With the series moving to Brooklyn, Steve Nash will now have to plot something different for the team to outplay the Boston defense.

Together, Irving and Durant shot only 8-30 from the field in Game 2, which was neither impressive nor good enough to win a playoff game.

Can the Brooklyn Nets still make their way back into the series against the Boston Celtics?

The Brooklyn Nets will have to step up their game when they host the Boston Celtics in the next two games
The Boston Celtics have been at the top of their game ever since the series tipped off. Jayson Tatum has been clutch, and players like Al Horford, Marcus Smart, and Jaylen Brown have stepped up whenever the team has needed them.

The Celtics are one of the best defensive units in the league. After their recent performances, it is clear that they are all locked in to bring the championship back to Boston.

attack.attack.attack. https://t.co/8Ve9eeGXZD

Having won two games, the Boston Celtics still have unfinished business as the Brooklyn Nets will not let go of the series that easily.

The next two games in Brooklyn could help the Nets make a comeback, provided they devise plans to get the better of the Celtics' defense.

It is clear that Irving and Durant are going to be tightly guarded. With that happening, their role players will have to step up.

Seth Curry and Bruce Brown have done a good job so far. If the Brooklyn Nets are to get out of this misery, these players will have to continue firing for them.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

