"Sh*t happens, I've kicked somebody before" - Draymond Green revisits his controversial foul on LeBron James during 2016 NBA Finals while talking about Marcus Smart kicking Klay Thompson

Draymond Green indirectly mentioned his foul on LeBron James in Game 4 of the 2016 NBA Finals when talking about Marcus Smart kicking Klay Thompson during the Celtics-Warriors game on Thursday. The C's guard dove on Steph Curry's leg and then kicked Thompson on the same play as the latter tried to score from an easy opportunity under the rim.

The Warriors players and coaches were not impressed by Smart's actions, but Draymond, who believed the Celtics' star kicked Thompson, had a nonchalant response to it, saying (via 95.7 The Game):

"I was right there I saw a kick. Well, you know, sh*t happens, I've kicked somebody before, so it is what it is."

95.7 The Game @957thegame “Shit happens. I kicked somebody before.”



Draymond on Marcus Smart's kick on Klay “Shit happens. I kicked somebody before.”Draymond on Marcus Smart's kick on Klay https://t.co/uA9XbJRbAU

Green brought back memories of his infamous foul on LeBron James during Game 4 of the 2016 NBA Finals. That led to the Warriors' forward's suspension in Game 5 of the series, which many believe was the turning point in the Cleveland Cavaliers' overturning a 1-3 deficit to beat the Golden State Warriors and claim the 2016 NBA title.

Draymond Green returns, Steph Curry exits Celtics' game as Warriors cannot catch a break with injuries to star players

The Golden State Warriors have struggled to have their entire squad, especially their star trio, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, play together consistently for long stretches this season. Green had been on the sidelines since Thompson made his season debut in January. He returned on Monday (March 14th) and has looked in great rhythm in his two games so far.

The Warriors were starting to build momentum too, having won their last four games in a row before being handed an 88-110 loss by the Boston Celtics. Golden State also saw Curry become their latest star to leave the floor with an injury during the contest, as Marcus Smart dove at his legs to grab a loose ball.

ESPN @espn Steph Curry did not return to the game after an apparent injury on this play.



Steve Kerr seemed unhappy with Marcus Smart. Steph Curry did not return to the game after an apparent injury on this play. Steve Kerr seemed unhappy with Marcus Smart. https://t.co/MyD0ppVQtY

The Dubs will be hoping Curry's injury isn't as serious as the playoffs are close. They desperately need Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Curry to play a few more games to rediscover their chemistry as they haven't played together consistently since the 2019 NBA Finals.

Golden State is touted to make the Conference Finals, where they could face league leaders, the Phoenix Suns, the reigning Western Conference champions.

Beating Monty Williams' side in a seven-game series is no mean feat, so Steve Kerr having Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson 100% healthy in the postseason is key to their hopes of making their first finals appearance since 2019.

Edited by Arnav