"Sh*t was soo live": James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights amps up Drake diss at Kendrick Lamar's 'The Pop Out' concert

Last Wednesday, rapper Kendrick Lamar showed out in Inglewood, CA, for his "The Pop Out" concert with Clippers star James Harden making an appearance. At the event, Harden brought along his girlfriend Paije Speights, who shared clips in her Instagram stories. Following Lamar's viral feud with Canadian rapper Drake, several celebrities and NBA stars all stopped by the concert.

With standout diss tracks "Euphoria" and "Not Like Us" being played at a live audience and due to the popularity of the beef between the two rappers, the concert brought immense excitement to the attendees.

The Instagram stories of the Clippers star's girlfriend showcased that she had a good view of the stage.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Sh*t was soo live," Speights wrote.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights was enjoying the time at Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out" (Image: Paije Speights/IG)

James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights recording moments from Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out" (Image: Paije Speights/IG)

Aside from his girlfriend, HotNewHipHop shared a clip of rapper Rick Ross enjoying the concert alongside James Harden. Interestingly, Ross also joined the feuding party towards Drake when he dropped his diss single "Champagne Moments."

Trending

Harden, on the other hand, didn't share any clips or images of the show on his Instagram handle.

Aside from James Harden, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan made an appearance in Kendrick Lamar's concert

Aside from James Harden, there were other NBA stars who weren't missing out on Kendrick Lamar's eagerly anticipated concert.

Lakers star LeBron James was spotted alongside his wife Savannah, who was dancing to rapper YG's performance. The four-time champion's name was also mentioned in Lamar's "Meet The Grahams" track alongside Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

The lyric featured a piece of advice to the two stars to maintain some distance from Drake despite being friends with the "Hotline Bling" artist.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Lamar brought Clippers forward Russell Westbrook on stage to join in on his "Not Like Us" performance. Bulls star and Compton native DeMar DeRozan also went up to the platform to be part of the ensemble. It was an incredible sight as the moment got the crowd even more going with the energy of the performance.

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, DeRozan was first spotted outside the arena, making his way inside with a long line of eager attendees. He arrived at the show donning a shirt with Compton imprinted in the upper middle area while featuring rapper Eazy-E's face in the middle.

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, LeBron James and James Harden didn't come onto the stage but were still visibly having a great experience during the concert.