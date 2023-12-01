Shaedon Sharpe had his first-ever career double-double performance in Thursday night's 103-95 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. His 29 points and ten rebounds garnered praise from Portland Trail Blazers fans, and they started looking for some mac and cheese. This was a hilarious reference to the five-star recruit picking the classic dish over other Thanksgiving meals in a video.

Sharpe always chose mac and cheese over sweet potato casserole or cornbread. Stuffing almost convinced the Canadian professional basketball player to change his usual answer. However, he still preferred the classic cheese and pasta dish.

Sharpe's double-double performance had several NBA fans creating nicknames for the up-and-coming Trail Blazers guard.

At this point, the nicknames given to Sharpe might stick around for a while, considering he has shown tremendous promise with his game.

Shaedon Sharpe's first career double-double outing

The young Portland Trail Blazers team had an impressive upset victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Portland was led by Shaedon Sharpe, who recorded his first double-double performance of 29 points (11-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range) and ten rebounds.

He also added five assists to his already excellent outing against the Cavaliers. Sharpe led all scorers on the team as Trail Blazers shot the ball at 50.6% efficiency, including 40.0% from 3-point range.

Moreover, Portland held Cleveland to only 42.7% shooting, including 21.9% from 3-point range.

After the game, Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups praised Sharpe for his contributions.

"Shaedon was special tonight," Billups said, "like he is often times. He was great. Not only his 29 points, which was big, with 10 rebounds, but he got some grown man rebounds out there."

In the 18 games he has played this 2023-24 season, Sharpe is averaging 17.3 points (41.1% shooting, including 33.7% from 3-point range), 5.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.