Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets free-throw merchant stamp from Doris Burke after Game 1 windfall

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been called a "free-throw merchant" by Doris Burke following the OKC Thunder star's seven free throws less than five minutes into Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

NBA Central retweeted the clip posted by a fan on X, wherein the ESPN announcers talked about Gilgeous-Alexander's free throws. Play-by-play announcer Mike Breen said that Gilgeous-Alexander has taken seven free-throw attempts, four and a half minutes into the game.

This prompted a response from Burke, who serves as an analyst in the broadcast panel alongside Breen and former NBA star Richard Jefferson.

"There’s a reason NBA Twitter likes to call him the 'free throw merchant,' Mike," Burke said.

Gilgeous-Alexander went 5-for-7 from the charity stripe in that span. However, the Thunder star attempted just two more free throws as he struggled in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 11 points and four assists in the first 24 minutes, but shot just 2-for-13 (0-for-2 on 3-pointers). He went 7-for-9 from the free-throw line as the Thunder trailed 48-44.

During the 2024-25 NBA playoffs, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 8.7 free-throw attempts on an 85.4% clip. During the regular season, he attempted 8.8 free throws on 89.8% shooting.

Anthony Edwards' "better player" claim vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander resurfaces ahead of West finals

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards' previous comments that he is a "better player" than OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have resurfaced on X.

NBA on ESPN posted the throwback clip of Edwards' interview with Stephen A. Smith in February 2024, wherein the Wolves star made the bold claim. Smith asked him about the league's future stars and how he compares to them.

"Me and Shai and Luka [Doncic] for sure," Edwards said. "I feel like I'm a better player, 100%."

In the playoffs this season, Edwards is averaging 26.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists on 44.5% shooting (38.5% from 3-point range). On the other hand, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is putting up 29 ppg, 5.9 rpg and 6.4 apg on 47.8% shooting (29.3% from the 3-point line).

The young stars aim to lead their teams to an NBA Finals appearance, the first of their career.

