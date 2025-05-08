Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gives insight on Game 2 preparation after smashing NBA playoffs record

After a crushing Game 1 loss to the Denver Nuggets, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander responded in dominant fashion, leading the OKC Thunder to a statement-making win in Wednesday’s Game 2 — a 149-106 blowout that broke records and evened the series.

SGA exploded for 34 points on just 13 shots in what was his best playoff outing this year. He also added eight assists and posted a staggering plus-51 in only 30 minutes — the highest playoff plus-minus recorded since 1988.

When asked postgame about the team’s approach after Game 1, in which OKC led most of the way but lost in the final seconds thanks to an Aaron Gordon dagger, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said the Thunder entered Wednesday’s game “desperate.”

“We came out here desperate,” the Thunder star said. “We knew what it would look like going down 0-2 on the road. That wasn't really an option for us. We knew that, waking up this morning, and we did the necessary things to get a W.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also stressed the importance of moving forward and treating Game 3 as a fresh challenge, especially with each game in the series taking on a life of its own.

“Now, it's about washing it, just like we did the last game and getting ready for the next one,” he said. “It’s a really good basketball team over there, and every game is going to look different. We got to be ready.”

From the opening tip, it was all OKC. The Thunder roared to an 87-56 lead at halftime — the most points ever scored in a half in NBA playoff history — and never let up. At one point, they led by 49, ultimately cruising to a 43-point win to tie the series 1-1.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander emphasizes importance of intangibles as series heads to Denver

Execution and the little things cost the Thunder Game 1, but Game 2 showed they’ve made the necessary adjustments.

As the series shifts to Denver for Game 3, set for Friday at 10 p.m. ET, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said the focus must stay on doing the small things right, regardless of the venue.

“No matter what arena you're in, the game of basketball is the same,” he said. “It takes the same intangibles to get a W, and that's what we focus on. We did so tonight — we didn't do our greatest job Game 1, and that's why we lost.

“We got to do the same thing Game 3 and Game 4 if we want to get a W on the road.”

The Thunder and Nuggets split their regular-season games in Denver. OKC won the opener 102-87 but fell 124-122 in the rematch.

