Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes feelings crystal clear after OKC's crushing loss against Lakers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder were routed 126-99 by the LA Lakers during Sunday's home clash, commencing a rare losing streak. Afterward, the three-time All-Star didn't mince words about his team's letdown performance.

Ad

Despite boasting the NBA's top record (64-14), OKC was thoroughly outplayed on both ends. Its league-best defense (106.5 defensive rating) couldn't contain LA's outside shooting blitz, allowing 22 3-pointers while its offense mustered only 12.

A franchise-record-tying 15 of the Lakers' triples came in the first half. That includes five 3s from superstar guard Luka Doncic, who tallied 22 of his game-high 30 points by halftime.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Purple and Gold's offensive onslaught allowed it to amass a 29-point second-quarter lead en route to a 78-56 halftime advantage. That marked the most points the Thunder have surrendered in a half all season.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

LA superstar forward LeBron James and shooting guard Austin Reaves chipped in 39 combined points. Meanwhile, veteran role players Dorian Finney-Smith and Gabe Vincent totaled 26 points off the bench in a well-rounded team effort.

On the flip side, Gilgeous-Alexander recorded a team-best 26 points and nine assists, shooting 52.2%, but couldn't get OKC back into the game. Following the contest, he raised concerns about his squad's underwhelming two-way effort.

"We didn't do anything to deserve a win tonight," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "They're a really good basketball team, so when you don't do the right things and you're playing a really good team, that's what it looks like."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Thunder have already comfortably locked up the Western Conference's No. 1 seed with four outings remaining. They also hold a two-game advantage over the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers (62-16), putting them in a prime position to secure the league's top record.

Nevertheless, after falling 125-111 to the Houston Rockets during Friday's road matchup, they've lost consecutive games for just the second time this season. The first occurrence came in November, a testament to their season-long dominance.

Ad

Also Read: Ex-NBA champ floats quirky fix to settle Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs Nikola Jokic MVP standoff

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander held to 0 free-throw attempts for first time in over 3 years

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 26 points on above-average shooting efficiency against the Lakers, he didn't get to the free-throw line even once.

Per StatMamba, that marked the MVP frontrunner's first contest without attempting a free throw since Dec. 18, 2021 (1,205 days).

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

That may be cause for concern for some OKC fans. However, the team was likely just outplayed by a hungrier LA squad fighting for playoff seeding. The Lakers sit third in the West (48-30) with four contests remaining, looking to fend off the fourth-seeded Denver Nuggets (47-31).

The teams will rematch on Tuesday in OKC in what could mark a revenge outing for the Thunder.

Also Read: "He has a little D-Wade" - Carmelo Anthony shares Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's closest NBA comparison amid Thunder guard's MVP buzz

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tristan Rawcliffe Tristan Rawcliffe is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda. Basketball has been Tristan's lifelong passion since age 11, and hailing from Brantford, Ontario, Tristan's loyalty lies with the Toronto Raptors.



He is a big fan of Nikola Jokic for his fundamental playstyle and Scottie Barnes for his versatility and potential. Tristan credits Nick Nurse for leading the Raptors to their first championship in 2019 and he holds Kawhi Leonard's iconic buzzer-beater in the playoffs as his favorite NBA moment.



Tristan is an all-around stats enthusiast and excels with statistical research skills to enrich his articles with compelling data and facts.



When he's not writing about basketball, Tristan enjoys spending time with family, playing sports and board games, swimming with his six-year-old son and traveling around Davao. Know More