Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes Tyrese Haliburton’s feelings clear in honest take on superstar debate 

The OKC Thunder and Indiana Pacers were the two best teams in the NBA to close out the regular season, and they've continued to be so throughout the course of the playoffs.

Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton, the two small-market teams have fought through adversity and proven that they're the teams to beat in the league right now.

Unsurprisingly, that has fueled a debate about who's got the better player and who's the best young star in the league at the moment. When asked about that, Gilgeous-Alexander claimed it wasn't for the players to decide:

"I don't know how to define that one," Shai said on NBA Today. "For me personally, I think that's one of those things that's like the face of the league convo. It's for the world to decide and their opinions and they come together and I guess as a collective more people think you're a superstar or more people think you're a face of the league than not."

Ironically, the players had deemed Haliburton the most overrated player in the league in a survey that went viral shortly before the start of the playoffs. It's safe to say that most of them may not feel that way anymore.

Per Gilgeous-Alexander, being the best young player in the league isn't even something you strive to be, and you either have it or you don't:

"And I guess you become that and you walk into it. But I don't think that's something that has a formula. I think it's just like a feel thing," he continued.

Best young players or not, these two have been on an absolute roll since the playoffs started.

The NBA Finals will be a clash of styles

We've reached the final stage of the NBA season, and it will be the ultimate chess match between two teams that, at times, played opposite brands of basketball.

The Thunder have enough athleticism, speed, scoring and depth to match up with the Pacers' up-tempo offense, and they can also match up well with their personnel.

However, the key might lie in whether they can slow them down and turn this into a half-court battle, as Rick Carlisle's team's offense gets stagnant when the opposition doesn't allow them to run.

The Thunder can turn this into a slugfest with long possessions and old-school basketball, and whoever manages to establish their style of play and dictate the tempo will ultimately prevail in this series.

