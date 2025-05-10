Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reveals real reason behind his smiling walk off after Game 3 loss

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 10, 2025 06:47 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a rough-shooting night on Friday in the OKC Thunder’s 113-104 Game 3 loss to the Denver Nuggets. SGA missed a jumper late in the fourth quarter that would have given his team a 104-99 lead. The MVP contender also failed to score or dish an assist in overtime.

A photo of SGA smiling as he walked off the floor following the Thunder’s overtime went viral.

He had this to say to the media when asked about his walk-off laugh:

“Some fans were taunting me and I know how the game goes and how life is. It’s easy to taunt when you’re up and I don’t ever wanna show them that I’m defeated or mad or anything like that. Nothing’s written, the series is not over and we have a lot to be optimistic about.”
The fans had reason to taunt the superstar point guard, who averaged an NBA-best 32.7 points per game in the regular season. Before his Game 3 dud, he averaged 33.5 PPG with 65.4% efficiency in the first two games against the Denver Nuggets.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who shot 7-for-22, including 1-for-8 in the fourth quarter, laughed off the trolling. He remained confident he would bounce back with a better showing in Game 4 on Sunday.

Fans react to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s explanation why he laughed after Thunder lost in overtime to Nuggets

The clip of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander laughing after Game 3 quickly caught the attention of fans. They promptly reacted to his explanation:

“This series is over SGA. Denver are going to the WCF yet again”
One fan said:

“His aura will never be defeated.”

Another fan added:

“Shut them up by showing up in game 4.”

@Styllizing continued:

“ We all know you’re built for the regular season”

@thatsalotofcap commented:

“OKC was up like 95% of the series lol. Maybe close games to shut everyone up”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said he did not play the way he would have wanted to in Game 3. He added that he still has the rest of the series to make up for his dud on Friday.

If SGA continues to struggle in two nights and the Denver Nuggets take a 3-1 series lead, the taunting will only grow more intense. The superstar point guard might have to expect more trolling if he can’t bounce back from his poor outing in Game 3.

Michael Macasero

