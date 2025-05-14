Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shows big-time respect to Nikola Jokic ahead of MVP announcement

On Tuesday, OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander showed admiration for Nikola Jokic ahead of the MVP announcement. Both men were selected as the finalists for the award before the playoffs and are currently vying against each other in the West semifinals. The Thunder defeated the Nuggets in Game 5 last night and currently holds a 3-2 lead in the series.

Ad

The Canadian international was seen showing big-time respect to the Joker during the post-game press conference, after their 112-105 win at home. Laying high praise on the Serbian, Alexander expressed:

"Above all, he's very smart. I think that's what gives him his edge, he's very smart. He is always manipulating the game , he's always thinking plays ahead, he is reading the defences, reading the offences. His intelligence is very high out there and he is always using it," he concluded.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The comments from SGA come ahead of the MVP announcement, which is reportedly set to happen in the coming day or two. Both men have had stellar campaigns during the regular season and this has been one of the tightest MVP races in years.

Nikola Jokic finished the regular season averaging triple-double figures with 29.6 points (2nd), 12.7 rebounds (3rd) and 10.2 assists (2nd). On the other hand, Shai Gigeous-Alexander led the league in scoring, averaging 32.7 points. He also recorded 5.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

Ad

The duo is currently battling it out in the playoffs, with both teams still firmly in the competition. Despite the Thunder's 3-2 lead, the Nuggets will welcome them to the Ball Arena on Thursday as they hope to level the series.

MVP candidates Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic impress as the Thunder down the Nuggets in Game 5

The OKC Thunder and the Denver Nuggets played out an enthralling game at Paycom Center on Monday, as the former beat the Colorado team by seven points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. were able to hang onto the win, despite a 40-point double-double by Nikola Jokic.

Ad

After a back-and-forth game, the Nuggets held the advantage at the end of the third quarter as they led the Thunder by 8 points. However, this slender lead quickly evaporated in the final quarter as the home team limited the visitors to 19 points while scoring 34 points themselves.

Expand Tweet

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the charge in the fourth and finished the game with 31 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds. Fellow MVP candidate Nikola Jokic had a monstrous night too, recording 44 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More