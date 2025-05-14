Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shows big-time respect to Nikola Jokic ahead of MVP announcement

On Tuesday, OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander showed admiration for Nikola Jokic ahead of the MVP announcement. Both men were selected as the finalists for the award before the playoffs and are currently vying against each other in the West semifinals. The Thunder defeated the Nuggets in Game 5 last night and currently holds a 3-2 lead in the series.
The Canadian international was seen showing big-time respect to the Joker during the post-game press conference, after their 112-105 win at home. Laying high praise on the Serbian, Alexander expressed:
"Above all, he's very smart. I think that's what gives him his edge, he's very smart. He is always manipulating the game , he's always thinking plays ahead, he is reading the defences, reading the offences. His intelligence is very high out there and he is always using it," he concluded.
The comments from SGA come ahead of the MVP announcement, which is reportedly set to happen in the coming day or two. Both men have had stellar campaigns during the regular season and this has been one of the tightest MVP races in years.
Nikola Jokic finished the regular season averaging triple-double figures with 29.6 points (2nd), 12.7 rebounds (3rd) and 10.2 assists (2nd). On the other hand, Shai Gigeous-Alexander led the league in scoring, averaging 32.7 points. He also recorded 5.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
The duo is currently battling it out in the playoffs, with both teams still firmly in the competition. Despite the Thunder's 3-2 lead, the Nuggets will welcome them to the Ball Arena on Thursday as they hope to level the series.
MVP candidates Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic impress as the Thunder down the Nuggets in Game 5
The OKC Thunder and the Denver Nuggets played out an enthralling game at Paycom Center on Monday, as the former beat the Colorado team by seven points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. were able to hang onto the win, despite a 40-point double-double by Nikola Jokic.
After a back-and-forth game, the Nuggets held the advantage at the end of the third quarter as they led the Thunder by 8 points. However, this slender lead quickly evaporated in the final quarter as the home team limited the visitors to 19 points while scoring 34 points themselves.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the charge in the fourth and finished the game with 31 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds. Fellow MVP candidate Nikola Jokic had a monstrous night too, recording 44 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists.
