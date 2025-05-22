Shai Gilgeous-Alexander splashes over $149,700 on Rolex for Thunder teammates after MVP triumph

Shortly after being named the 2025 Most Valuable Player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander celebrated in style. He spent $149,700 on Rolex watches but not for himself. The OKC Thunder guard gifted 15 of his teammates with watches worth $9,980 each as a token of appreciation.

Jaylin Williams' Instagram story has taken social media by storm, showing SGA's teammates proudly showing off their brand-new Rolex watches. In the video, Gilgeous-Alexander is seen sitting inside the store.

“geeeeeeezzzzzz @shai,” Williams captioned his story.

With SGA bagging the Michael Jordan Trophy and the Thunder leading 1-0 in the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the morale in the Thunder camp is high.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earned the MVP award after putting up the best regular season of his career, averaging 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, leading Oklahoma City to the best record in the league. SGA edged out three-time MVP Nikola Jokic for the prestigious silverware, finishing with 126 more points in the final voting than the Denver Nuggets star.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reveals reason for gifting Rolex to teammates

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander fulfilled a promise he had made to his teammates by gifting them luxury Rolex watches after being named the league MVP. However, the gesture wasn’t spontaneous — it was something he had committed to his teammates during the previous season.

“I think it was last season, we were just on the bus being silly like we always are. … J-Will. He was like, ‘Two, what are you gonna get us when you win MVP?’ And it’s a crazy question to ask, but I don’t know what brought it up — watches were in the conversation. A lot of guys on the team like watches. Who doesn’t like watches?,” Shai said during his MVP press conference (via News 9).

“And then I said yes — which was silly on my part. But as I got closer to achieving the goal, I was like, ‘Wait a second, I actually have to do what I said I was going to do.’ So I made it happen,” SGA added.

He doesn’t view the purchase as a financial burden but rather a meaningful gesture of appreciation. For him, gifting the Rolex watches was the least he could do to thank his teammates for their contribution to his MVP journey.

“This is nothing compared to what they’ve been to me. I’d rather have the MVP over a Rolex every day of the week — and without them, I wouldn’t have the MVP. So this is, in the slightest, what they deserve.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and co. will be back in action on Thursday for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, which tips off at 8:30 p.m. EST at Paycom Center.

