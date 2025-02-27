Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Stats Tonight: How did Thunder superstar fare against Brooklyn Nets? (Feb. 26)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder started a three-game road trip on Wednesday with a visit to Brooklyn to face the Nets. Oklahoma could sweep the season series with a victory and return to the win column after a 131-128 overtime loss to the Timberwolves on Monday.
The All-Star point guard finished the first quarter with eight points and two assists. SGA's fast start could not offset Oklahoma's 2-for-11 shooting from deep as Brooklyn surprised the Thunder 40-29 in the opening 12 minutes. Brooklyn shot 7-for-14 from the same range to grab the early lead.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added six points in the second quarter. Still, the Thunder, owners of the best defensive rating in the NBA, struggled to contain the lowly Nets. Oklahoma faced a 76-61 deficit at halftime.
Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game
Brooklyn Nets Nation! You can check out the latest Brooklyn Nets Schedule and dive into the Nets Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.