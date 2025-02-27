Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Stats Tonight: How did Thunder superstar fare against Brooklyn Nets? (Feb. 26)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder started a three-game road trip on Wednesday with a visit to Brooklyn to face the Nets. Oklahoma could sweep the season series with a victory and return to the win column after a 131-128 overtime loss to the Timberwolves on Monday.

Ad

The All-Star point guard finished the first quarter with eight points and two assists. SGA's fast start could not offset Oklahoma's 2-for-11 shooting from deep as Brooklyn surprised the Thunder 40-29 in the opening 12 minutes. Brooklyn shot 7-for-14 from the same range to grab the early lead.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added six points in the second quarter. Still, the Thunder, owners of the best defensive rating in the NBA, struggled to contain the lowly Nets. Oklahoma faced a 76-61 deficit at halftime.

Ad

Trending

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 14 1 2 1 0 4 6-7 1-1 1-2 -22

Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Brooklyn Nets Nation! You can check out the latest Brooklyn Nets Schedule and dive into the Nets Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.