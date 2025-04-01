Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Stats Tonight: How did Thunder superstar fare against Chicago Bulls? (Mar. 31)

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 01, 2025 02:30 GMT
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stats against the Chicago Bulls on Mar. 31. [photo: Imagn]

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the rampaging OKC Thunder hosted the Chicago Bulls on Monday. The MVP contender looked to lead his team to a 10-game winning streak and improved its NBA-best record to 63-12. A victory by the home team would also give them a sweep of the season series against Chicago after whipping the Bulls 114-95 in late October.

SGA helped his team to a dominant first quarter behind a suffocating defense. The Thunder limited the Bulls to 18 points on 5-for-18 shooting, including 1-for-10 from behind the arc. The All-Star point guard ended the period with eight points and four assists.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sat out the first eight minutes of the second quarter. He took only one shot, a 26-footer that hit nothing but the net. SGA contributed six points and four assists as OKC led 74-40 at halftime.

The three-time All-Star had a dazzling third-quarter display, dropping 13 points and dishing five assists against the overmatched Bulls. SGA's sizzling performance allowed the home team to edge the visitors 40-34. OKC extended its lead to 114-74 with 12 minutes left to play.

OKC Thunder coach Mark Daigneault did not bother to let his prized superstar play in the fourth quarter. Without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the team rolled to a comfortable 145-117 win against the Chicago Bulls. Oklahoma outscored Chicago by 29 points in the point guard's 27 minutes.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander270 120229-142-27-7+29
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads OKC Thunder to 10th straight win

The OKC Thunder have not lost since falling to the Denver Nuggets 140-127 on Mar. 10, the second showdown of a two-game mini-series against Denver. After the defeat at the hands of the Nuggets, they have racked up 10 straight wins. The victory improved Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co.'s record to 63-12, the best in the NBA.

The Thunder clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference roughly three weeks ago. Although they secured pole position in their conference, they are still looking for wins. Oklahoma is trying to hold off the Cleveland Cavaliers (60-15) for the best record in the entire NBA.

OKC has seven games remaining in their schedule. Four more wins will likely secure them the No. 1 spot for the whole postseason.

