Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Stats Tonight: How did Thunder superstar fare against Indiana Pacers? (Mar. 29)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder hosted the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. After winning 120-114 in the first meeting in December on the road, the Thunder looked to sweep the season series at home. Oklahoma could extend its eight-game winning run and improved its NBA-best 61-12 record with a victory.

Ad

SGA had eight of the Thunder’s 29-point output in the first quarter. The MVP contender received a substantial lift from the bench led by Isaiah Joe to carry the team. Gilgeous-Alexander could not tally an assist after his teammates’ inefficient shooting.

The superstar point guard started the second quarter on the bench. He came in with 5:26 remaining to relieve Jalen Williams. SGA finished the period with a 1-for-5 clip but had four assists as OKC won the quarter 32-22 to take a 61-49 lead at halftime.

Ad

Trending

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 15 3 4 0 0 0 3-11 1-3 8-10 +13

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback