Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Stats Tonight: How did Thunder superstar fare against Lakers? (April 8)

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Apr 09, 2025 01:24 GMT
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stats for April 8 vs. Lakers. (Photo: IMAGN)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stats for April 8 vs. Lakers. (Photo: IMAGN)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having the best season of his career and is the frontrunner to win the NBA MVP. He has nothing but fantastic for the surging OKC Thunder team that is set to finish the regular season with the best record. However, they are coming off a 126-99 loss to the LA Lakers on Sunday.

Two days later, the Thunder had an opportunity to beat the Lakers in a rematch at the Paycom Center. SGA entered the contest averaging 32.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. He's the likely MVP of the season, but Nikola Jokic remains a threat with just a week left before the play-in tournament.

But how did SGA fare against the purple and gold in their rematch?

Here are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's stats in the first half:

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander2114010217:198-122-53-4+1
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

