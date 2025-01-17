Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stats tonight: How did the Thunder superstar fare in marquee matchup vs Cavaliers? (Jan. 16)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander guided his OKC Thunder to a redemption victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in a rematch after the Cavaliers won their first high-profile matchup last week. The Canadian guard dropped 40 points in three quarters, guiding the Thunder to a dominant 134-114 win over the top team in the East.

"SGA" had a phenomenal start, scoring 15 points in the first quarter, outscoring the entire Cavaliers team, who only managed 14 points.

The Thunder's defense stifled the Cavaliers, holding them to just 26.1% shooting in the first quarter and forcing seven turnovers. Oklahoma City ended the period on a 22-2 run for a 32-14 lead, hitting six 3-pointers. Cleveland only managed six field goals overall.

"SGA" added 11 more points to his total in the second quarter. The Cavaliers showcased their top-ranked offense, scoring 35 points, but the Thunder responded with 43 points of their own to outscore them.

At halftime, the Thunder held a commanding 75-49 lead.

The Thunder sealed the game in the third quarter, with SGA scoring 15 points in a 44-32 effort by OKC.

In the final quarter, with both teams’ reserves on the floor, the Cavaliers outscored the Thunder 33-15 during garbage time.

Below are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's complete stats from the game.

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 29:14 40 3 8 17 26 65.4 1 5 20.0 5 5 100 0 3 2 0 2 1 32

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is Anthony Edwards’ MVP pick

Anthony Edwards made a bold prediction, naming Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the OKC Thunder as his pick for this season’s MVP.

Edwards declared "SGA" the MVP after the Thunder star dropped 40 points in a 113-105 win over the Timberwolves on New Year’s Eve.

"The MVP of the NBA," Edwards declared to ESPN while talking about SGA. "To me, he's unguardable … As far as any one-on-one matchup, yeah, you can go on and give it up. Just give him two points most of the time.”

“So I think you got to trap him. Maybe that don't work, but you got to try it. For sure you got to send a second body, especially if he got a favorable matchup. Anytime he got somebody that he knows can't guard him, he's going to score every time."

The Canadian has now surpassed Nikola Jokic in the NBA.com MVP rankings. He’s the best player on the Thunder, who holds the best record in the Western Conference and leads the league in net and defensive ratings.

The NBA hasn’t seen an American MVP since James Harden in 2018. Since then, Greece’s Giannis Antetokounmpo has won the award twice, Serbia’s Nikola Jokic three times and Joel Embiid once.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is now ahead of Jokic, Antetokounmpo and French sensation Victor Wembanyama in the ladder.

