Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Stats Tonight: How did the Thunder superstar fare against Phoenix Suns? (Feb. 5)

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 06, 2025 03:55 GMT
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stats against Phoenix Suns on Feb. 5. [photo: Imagn]

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder continued a four-game homestand with a matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Oklahoma could extend their winning streak to three with another win against the Suns.

SGA started hot, scattering 13 points and two assists in the first quarter against the visiting team. Despite his impressive output, the Thunder only took a 37-33 lead after the period ended.

The All-Star starter carried his sizzling-hot form in the second quarter. He added 15 points, four rebounds and one assist. The Thunder needed his explosive performance as the Suns, behind Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Royce O’Neale took a 63-61 halftime lead.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander285 31009-162-38-8+11

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the first half

